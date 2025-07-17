Saregama expands footprint in Haryanvi music, acquires NAV Records

ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment IP company Saregama on Thursday announced that it has entered into a deal with NAV Records Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading players in the Haryanvi music space.
According to a stock exchange filing, the music company said, “This significant move will see Saregama acquiring NAV’s 6,500 tracks across Haryanvi, Punjabi, Ghazals, Devotional, and Indie Pop.”
The acquisition also includes YouTube channels such as NAV Haryanvi, Nupur Audio, and others, with a combined subscriber base of over 24 million.
India's music industry, sized at Rs 32,000 million, is set to grow by 14 percent in the next three years, driven by cheap data, smartphone access, a fall in piracy, growth in digital advertising, and a surge of short-format applications.
Saregama posted a revenue of Rs 11,713 million in the fiscal year 2025, with music (licensing and artist management) accounting for a 52 percent share. The company's music revenue surged to Rs 6,104 million in FY25 compared to Rs 5,441 million in the previous fiscal. The retail music revenue of the company stood at Rs 837 million, a decline of 35.4 percent in FY2025 year-on-year.
Saregama India Ltd. is part of the RPSG Group, whose portfolio spans film and non-film music, digital media, television content, artiste and influencer management, and film production.