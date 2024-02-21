The wait is over. Visionaries - Bengaluru Edition is here!

"Competence, clarity, confidence, creativity and finally compassion make a visionary leader," said Suresh Narayanan, Managing Director of Nestle India, at the very first edition of Storyboard18's Visionaries that was held in Gurugram in 2023. Narayanan was speaking to a hall packed with the country's leading marketers, brand leaders and CEOs. With his wit and wisdom, Narayanan conveyed the essence of what it takes to be a Visionary marketer in a world awash with change.

Now, after the stellar success of the first edition, Storyboard18's Visionaries initiative goes to the innovation capital of India, Bengaluru. The second edition of Visionaries will be held on February 28 and will see brand makers from across leading companies and industries gather to celebrate the brightest minds in marketing.

The Visionaries initiative recognises leading lights who have transformed our approach to media, marketing and advertising. They are women and men scripting some of the most exciting chapters in Indian marketing, media and advertising. They are marketing leaders with responsibility for a category, brand or innovation-led practice within their organisation. They also exhibit a purposeful approach to building sustainable businesses and enduring brands, using the new bottomline, People-Planet-Profits, as their guide.

Storyboard18’s The Visionaries program presents opportunities for the sharpest minds in the brand marketing ecosystem to convene, celebrate excellence and exchange ideas that power growth. In addition to the recognition programme, which honours individuals driving marketing, media and advertising excellence, Visionaries chapters across cities feature curated dialogues, spotlighting key issues and surfacing winning strategies.

The Visionaries programme for CXOs and executives provides an unparalleled view and deep insights into how the best and brightest function in complex times.