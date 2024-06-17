            

      TRAI meets financial entities to curb menace of 10-digit numbers spam calls

      TRAI met with access providers, RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, Banks and other financial entities, and allocated 160 series exclusively for making transactional and service voice calls.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 17, 2024 8:43 AM
      TRAI meets financial entities to curb menace of 10-digit numbers spam calls
      With the implementation of 160 and 140 series by TRAI, substantial control on spam calls from 10-digit numbers is expected. (Image source: News18)

      The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) met with representatives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), more than 25 banks and other financial institutions including government, private and global banks, and Members of Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) and all the Telecom Service Providers, last week to deliberate on curbing the menace of spam calls.

      During the meeting, on the recommendations of TRAI, 160 series has been allocated exclusively for making transactional and service voice calls. In the first stage, it has been earmarked for all entities regulated by RBI, SEBI, IRDAI and PFRDA.

      Once it is implemented, the meeting noted that it shall help in the easy identification of the calling entity and will prevent the duping of citizen from the fraudsters.

      The meeting provided a platform for exchange of ideas amongst the regulators, entities and telecom service providers regarding the effective utilisation of this series. It was also discussed that the operation of 140 series, at present being used for promotional purpose, is being migrated to DLT platform and scrubbing of digital consent is also being operationalised.

      With the implementation of above two measures, substantial control on spam calls from 10-digit numbers is expected.

      Further, the Digital Consent Facility (DCA) established by Telecom Service Providers under TRAI’s TCCCPR-2018 Regulations was discussed in detail. The DCA facility enables acquisition of digital consent of the customer and further enables 'senders' such as banks, insurance companies and other entities to send promotional communications over SMS and voice to customers irrespective of their DND status.

      The role and obligations of senders such as banks, insurance companies and other entities with respect to TRAI regulations was also deliberated and it was decided to whitelist URLs/Apks in the content templates, use of minimum number of headers and content templates, taking immediate action against the entity/TM in case of misuse of senders’ credential etc. All the regulators, banks and other financial institutions emphasised the need to work collaboratively to curb the menace of spam, particularly through voice calls and assured all cooperation for implementation of various initiatives by TRAI in a time bound manner.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 17, 2024 8:43 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Journalist Rajat Sharma files for defamation in Delhi High Court against Congress leaders

      Journalist Rajat Sharma files for defamation in Delhi High Court against Congress leaders

      How it Works

      IAS partners with Pinterest and Reddit to provide AI-Driven measurement to advertisers

      IAS partners with Pinterest and Reddit to provide AI-Driven measurement to advertisers

      How it Works

      85% fans influenced by T20 Cricket World Cup ads: iCubesWire survey

      85% fans influenced by T20 Cricket World Cup ads: iCubesWire survey

      How it Works

      Which e-commerce platforms do Indian dads prefer?

      Which e-commerce platforms do Indian dads prefer?

      How it Works

      ISA urges MIB to postpone implementation of 'Self-Declaration Certificate' mechanism

      ISA urges MIB to postpone implementation of 'Self-Declaration Certificate' mechanism

      How it Works

      360 One acquires Times Internet's ET Money for Rs 366 crore

      360 One acquires Times Internet's ET Money for Rs 366 crore

      How it Works

      Industry bodies to take legal recourse in ‘self-declaration certificate’ matter

      Industry bodies to take legal recourse in ‘self-declaration certificate’ matter