Trends in sports fan engagement in India

As the world rapidly embraces digital transformation, the realm of sports is no exception. In India, a country with a fervent passion for sports, the landscape of fan engagement is undergoing a significant shift. With the preferred interface for sports content consumption moving to digital platforms, whether through streaming services, games, websites, mobile apps or social media, the key to unlocking a deeper connection with fans lies in personalised experiences driven by first- party insights.

Let’s look at some key trends explained along with their implications:

Embracing the Digital Era

Gone are the days when fans relied solely on traditional television broadcasts to catch their favourite sporting events. Today, digital platforms offer a plethora of options for consuming sports content - from being the second screen complementing the live action on TV to live streaming matches with multiple different options in terms of overlays or camera angles and behind-the- scenes footage of their favourite players. This digital revolution has not only broadened the reach of sports content but has also ushered in a new era of engagement opportunities for sports organisations.

As per a YouGov report in 2023, 47 percent of engaged fans in India actively use social media for consuming sports content, surpassing the global average of 33 percent. Which brings us to…

The Rise of Streaming and Social Media

Streaming platforms and social media have emerged as the key drivers for sports content consumption in India. With the advent of platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and JioCinema, fans now have access to live matches, highlights, and analysis at their fingertips.

Similarly, social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram have become virtual stadiums where fans gather to discuss matches, share moments, and interact with their favourite teams and players in real-time. The unpredictability of live sport coupled with the passion that this category evokes in fans leads to some unprecedented consumption and engagement on social media platforms. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 saw a total of 2 Billion engagements on social media across all key stakeholders - and this was over just 60 days!

Demand for Exclusive Content

Sports franchises have evolved over the years to think and operate like content creators. IPL franchises have led the way with significant investments in creating content IPs on their digital platforms in order to acquire and retain fans. The investments are paying off now with these IPs now fetching brand associations that can contribute anywhere between 1-3 Million dollars to the franchise’s top line - revenue potential that was unimaginable 5-6 years ago.

The Power of Personalisation

While social media helps appeal to the masses and build the top of the funnel, sports rights holders have realised that the next stage of driving deeper fan engagement is through personalised experiences. From content creators, the next step in the digital evolution of sports franchises is to think and operate like platforms. This means investing in the technology solutions for best-in-class websites and mobile apps. This gives franchises the power to control the fan experience and also helps them build a much better understanding of their fans. In the sports category, we have seen personalised messaging drive 2X more conversations compared to a generic one-size-fits-all approach.

Fanalytics: Unlocking the Potential of First-Party Data

First-party fan data provides a wealth of valuable information that sports organisations can use to enhance engagement strategies. By understanding their behaviour, preferences and consumption patterns, organisations can deliver targeted content, drive engagement, and ultimately foster deeper loyalty among fans. The ideal scenario for any sports organisation would be to be able to create cohorts of their fans - e.g. flirts, fans and fanatics - basis the demographic and behavioural data and then run targeted campaigns with tailored content to drive retention or commercialisation.

Fanalytics will help to define fan journeys and plan digital interventions in real time in order to nudge fans to watch exclusive content, play a game, covet their favourite player’s jersey or buy match tickets.

Looking Ahead…

As we look to the future of sports fan engagement in India, one thing is clear: personalisation fueled by first-party fan data will continue to be the driving force behind successful engagement strategies. By embracing digital technologies, harnessing data-driven insights, and prioritising the fan experience, sports organisations can forge stronger connections with their audience and navigate the ever-evolving landscape of sports entertainment with confidence.

As the preferred interface for sports content consumption shifts to digital platforms in India, the path to success for sports organisations lies in personalised experiences grounded in first-party fan data. By embracing this paradigm shift and leveraging the power of data-driven personalisation, sports organisations can unlock new opportunities for engagement, growth, and innovation in the dynamic world of sports fan engagement.