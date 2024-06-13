            

      Which e-commerce platforms do Indian dads prefer?

      The YouGov BrandIndex revealed the most considered brands among urban Indian dads between the period of 1st May 2023 and 30th April 2024.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 13, 2024 11:26 AM
      Which e-commerce platforms do Indian dads prefer?
      Indian dads are increasingly turning to online platforms for their grocery shopping needs. (Representative Image: Erik Mclean via Unsplash)

      With Father’s Day just around the corner, the YouGov BrandIndex revealed the most considered brands among urban Indian dads between the period of 1st May 2023 and 30th April 2024.

      Amazon tops YouGov’s Dad Rankings in India, with an impressive score of 75.1.

      images.storyboard18.com

      Flipkart takes the second place (score of 67.6), followed by Myntra in third (34.3).

      Interestingly, grocery brands are carving out a notable presence among Indian dads. Big Basket, Reliance Fresh, Flipkart Supermart, and Amazon Pantry have all claimed positions in the top 10 list, ranking 5th, 7th, 8th, and 10th respectively. This indicates that dads are increasingly turning to online platforms for their grocery shopping needs.

      Online fashion, beauty and electronics platform Meesho takes the sixth spot in the list (score of 25.5), and Ajio finishes in ninth place (20.2).


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 13, 2024 11:26 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      85% fans influenced by T20 Cricket World Cup ads: iCubesWire survey

      85% fans influenced by T20 Cricket World Cup ads: iCubesWire survey

      How it Works

      Only 25 percent advertisers completely prepared for the cookie phaseout: Report

      Only 25 percent advertisers completely prepared for the cookie phaseout: Report

      How it Works

      ISA urges MIB to postpone implementation of 'Self-Declaration Certificate' mechanism

      ISA urges MIB to postpone implementation of 'Self-Declaration Certificate' mechanism

      How it Works

      360 One acquires Times Internet's ET Money for Rs 366 crore

      360 One acquires Times Internet's ET Money for Rs 366 crore

      How it Works

      TCS, HDFC, Airtel, Infosys in Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands

      TCS, HDFC, Airtel, Infosys in Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands

      How it Works

      Apple becomes first brand to surpass a brand value of $1 trillion

      Apple becomes first brand to surpass a brand value of $1 trillion

      How it Works

      Deloitte and IOC forge decade-long partnership to advance the Olympic Movement

      Deloitte and IOC forge decade-long partnership to advance the Olympic Movement