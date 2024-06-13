Which e-commerce platforms do Indian dads prefer?

With Father’s Day just around the corner, the YouGov BrandIndex revealed the most considered brands among urban Indian dads between the period of 1st May 2023 and 30th April 2024.

Amazon tops YouGov’s Dad Rankings in India, with an impressive score of 75.1.

Flipkart takes the second place (score of 67.6), followed by Myntra in third (34.3).

Interestingly, grocery brands are carving out a notable presence among Indian dads. Big Basket, Reliance Fresh, Flipkart Supermart, and Amazon Pantry have all claimed positions in the top 10 list, ranking 5th, 7th, 8th, and 10th respectively. This indicates that dads are increasingly turning to online platforms for their grocery shopping needs.