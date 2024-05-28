Whilter.AI announces expansion plans and revenue projection of INR 7 crores for FY 2024-25

Whilter.AI, a CreaTech company in the GenAI space has announced its expansion plans and revenue projection of INR 7 crores. Currently scaling video communications as a service, the company aims to make the pricing very affordable, add more language support, and soon move towards a self-serve platform for brands and producers.

Since its inception, Whilter.AI has onboarded clients such as RoyalEnfield, W for Women, Domino’s, Aditya Birla Capital, and MotoGP to name a few.

"At Whilter.AI, our goal is to enable businesses to enhance customer engagement and uplift conversion rate (multifold) through hyper-personalized videos. As the global digital video advertising market is projected to skyrocket from $53.2 billion in 2021 to $712.6 billion by 2031, driven by a compelling CAGR of 29.6%, this data shows that consumers and brands increasingly valuing personalized experiences."- Said Mr.Pankaj K Arora, Co-Founder of Whilter.AI

Speaking on this Prashant Yadav, Co-Founder of Whilter.AI said - "We're enthusiastic about our upcoming expansion plans as they reflect our commitment to offering practical and effective solutions in personalized video creation. Our primary focus remains on advancing our solutions to ensure it delivers not just creative content, but also scalable and efficient solutions for our clients. We aim to extend the reach of our platform, enabling more businesses to leverage the power of personalized video in their marketing strategies."

The market for personalized video creation is witnessing unprecedented growth, fueled by the increasing demand for hyper-personalization in digital advertising. According to recent studies, the global digital video advertising market is projected to skyrocket from $53.2 billion in 2021 to $712.6 billion by 2031, driven by a compelling CAGR of 29.6%. Consumers are increasingly valuing personalized experiences, with 73% citing customer experience as a key factor in their purchasing decisions. Whilter.AI is at the forefront of this trend, catering to early adopters across various industries, including healthcare, BFSI, fashion, and more.