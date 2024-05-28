            

      Whilter.AI announces expansion plans and revenue projection of INR 7 crores for FY 2024-25

      Since its inception, Whilter.AI has onboarded clients such as RoyalEnfield, W for Women, Domino’s, Aditya Birla Capital, and MotoGP to name a few.

      By  Storyboard18May 28, 2024 12:06 PM
      Whilter.AI announces expansion plans and revenue projection of INR 7 crores for FY 2024-25
      urrently scaling video communications as a service, the company aims to make the pricing very affordable, add more language support, and soon move towards a self-serve platform for brands and producers.

      Whilter.AI, a CreaTech company in the GenAI space has announced its expansion plans and revenue projection of INR 7 crores. Currently scaling video communications as a service, the company aims to make the pricing very affordable, add more language support, and soon move towards a self-serve platform for brands and producers.

      Since its inception, Whilter.AI has onboarded clients such as RoyalEnfield, W for Women, Domino’s, Aditya Birla Capital, and MotoGP to name a few.

      "At Whilter.AI, our goal is to enable businesses to enhance customer engagement and uplift conversion rate (multifold) through hyper-personalized videos. As the global digital video advertising market is projected to skyrocket from $53.2 billion in 2021 to $712.6 billion by 2031, driven by a compelling CAGR of 29.6%, this data shows that consumers and brands increasingly valuing personalized experiences."- Said Mr.Pankaj K Arora, Co-Founder of Whilter.AI

      Speaking on this Prashant Yadav, Co-Founder of Whilter.AI said - "We're enthusiastic about our upcoming expansion plans as they reflect our commitment to offering practical and effective solutions in personalized video creation. Our primary focus remains on advancing our solutions to ensure it delivers not just creative content, but also scalable and efficient solutions for our clients. We aim to extend the reach of our platform, enabling more businesses to leverage the power of personalized video in their marketing strategies."

      The market for personalized video creation is witnessing unprecedented growth, fueled by the increasing demand for hyper-personalization in digital advertising. According to recent studies, the global digital video advertising market is projected to skyrocket from $53.2 billion in 2021 to $712.6 billion by 2031, driven by a compelling CAGR of 29.6%. Consumers are increasingly valuing personalized experiences, with 73% citing customer experience as a key factor in their purchasing decisions. Whilter.AI is at the forefront of this trend, catering to early adopters across various industries, including healthcare, BFSI, fashion, and more.

      Whilter.AI has identified the US and European markets as key targets for expansion. With strategic initiatives underway, the company aims to penetrate these markets and establish a strong presence, offering its solutions to a global audience.


      Tags
      First Published on May 28, 2024 12:06 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Indians want govts, tech companies to collaborate to protect election integrity: Adobe Report

      Indians want govts, tech companies to collaborate to protect election integrity: Adobe Report

      How it Works

      SC slams BJP ‘disparaging ads’ against TMC, refuses to interfere with HC order

      SC slams BJP ‘disparaging ads’ against TMC, refuses to interfere with HC order

      How it Works

      AMFI joins hands with Mirum India and WebEngage to elevate investor engagement

      AMFI joins hands with Mirum India and WebEngage to elevate investor engagement

      How it Works

      Toyota to pull out as Olympic sponsor after Paris Games this year

      Toyota to pull out as Olympic sponsor after Paris Games this year

      How it Works

      Half of global consumers would like to have an AI clone for admin tasks: Dentsu report

      Half of global consumers would like to have an AI clone for admin tasks: Dentsu report

      How it Works

      DoT issues directions to TSPs for blocking of incoming international spoofed calls

      DoT issues directions to TSPs for blocking of incoming international spoofed calls

      How it Works

      EU slaps Mondelez with $366 mn antitrust fine

      EU slaps Mondelez with $366 mn antitrust fine