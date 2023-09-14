comScore

How it Works

ZEE Case: SEBI told tribunal it sees red flags in transactions between Zee and Essel entities; hearing resumes today

The markets regulator SEBI has argued before the SAT that it sees significant red flags in the transactions between Zee and Essel entities.

By  CNBC - TV18Sep 14, 2023 3:08 PM
ZEE Case: SEBI told tribunal it sees red flags in transactions between Zee and Essel entities; hearing resumes today
The SEBI order has alleged that Punit Goenka and his father, Subhash Chandra, former chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), abused their roles as directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) of a listed company by siphoning off funds for their own benefit. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

The markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on September 13, Wednesday, argued before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) that it sees significant red flags in the transactions between Zee and Essel entities.

The scheme was to circulate Zee's own money back into the company through entities to pay back the debt of Essel entities, the SEBI counsel claimed, adding that the transactions between Zee and Essel entities can't be genuine or a coincidence.

The markets regulator argued that Zee must present evidence to show that its transactions with Essel entities were genuine and that seven Essel entities in question in the case are controlled by Zee Entertainment's Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs).

The hearing in the case will resume on September 14.

The case pertains to Punit Goenka, the former chief of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, moving the SAT to seek a stay on the SEBI order barring him from holding key positions within four Zee group firms and in the merged entity of ZEEL and Sony Pictures Networks India.

The SEBI order has alleged that Goenka and his father, Subhash Chandra, former chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), abused their roles as directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) of a listed company by siphoning off funds for their own benefit.

Goenka's move to challenge SEBI's confirmatory order came in response to its decision on August 14, as per which the duo has been prohibited from holding positions as directors or KMPs in at least four Zee group companies as well as in the merged entity of ZEEL and Sony Pictures Networks India, until further directions from the regulator.


Tags
First Published on Sep 14, 2023 2:55 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

All smartphones will have to support for NavIC by the end of 2025: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

All smartphones will have to support for NavIC by the end of 2025: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

How it Works

Online e-tailing festive month sales to be around Rs 90,000 crores: Study

Online e-tailing festive month sales to be around Rs 90,000 crores: Study

How it Works

TRAI releases Draft Registration of Consumer Organisations (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 for comments

TRAI releases Draft Registration of Consumer Organisations (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 for comments

How it Works

NBDA and NBF hit out at I.N.D.I.A bloc’s boycott of news anchors, saying it 'imperils press freedom'

NBDA and NBF hit out at I.N.D.I.A bloc’s boycott of news anchors, saying it 'imperils press freedom'

How it Works

TRAI releases consultation paper on 'Digital Inclusion in the Era of Emerging Technologies'

TRAI releases consultation paper on 'Digital Inclusion in the Era of Emerging Technologies'

How it Works

Potential spend of around Rs 30,000-40,000 crore expected during this festive season

Potential spend of around Rs 30,000-40,000 crore expected during this festive season

How it Works

From cricket fever to digital transformation: Media trends set to dominate H2 2023

From cricket fever to digital transformation: Media trends set to dominate H2 2023