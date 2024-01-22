ZEE Chairman R Gopalan addresses Sony's termination notice, ensures stakeholder confidence

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd conducted a board meeting on January 22 to address Sony's merger termination notice where the company chairman said that despite taking all necessary steps to close the deal, its failure won't alter their commitment to stakeholders.

The company will continue to work towards stakeholder safety and benefit in the days to come, the chairman assured.

“The Board of Directors has taken note of Sony’s letters purporting to terminate the Merger Co-operation Agreement, on the Company’s proposed merger with and into Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, invoking arbitration and seeking interim reliefs. We are evaluating the next steps and considering the appropriate course of action. The Board has noted that the Company took all the required steps in the course of its integration journey over the last two years, to ensure that the scheme is implemented at the earliest,” said R Gopalan, Chairman, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said.