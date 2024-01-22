Sony terminates merger agreement with Zee Entertainment: Breaking

In a significant development, Sony Pictures Networks India Private Ltd. (now known as Culver Max Entertainment Limited), a subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, announced the termination of the definitive agreements with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) regarding their proposed merger.

The merger, announced on December 22, 2021, faced delays and unmet closing conditions, ultimately leading to the expiration of the end date.

“The definitive agreements provided that if the Merger did not close by the date twenty-four months after their signature date (the “End Date”), the parties would be required to discuss in good faith an extension of the End Date required to make the merger effective by a reasonable period of time. Such discussions were required to be held for a period ending thirty days after the End Date (the “Discussion Period”).The definitive agreements further provided that if the parties are unable to agree upon such an extension by the end of the Discussion Period, any party could terminate the definitive agreements by providing written notice,” said a statement from Sony.

The statement clearly said that though SPNI has been engaged in discussions in good faith to extend the End Date but the Discussion Period has expired without an agreement upon an extension of the End Date.

“As a result, on January 22, 2024, SPNI issued a notice to ZEEL terminating the definitive agreements,” it further read.