Air India to resume Middle East, Europe flights in phases amid easing airspace restrictions

ADVERTISEMENT
Air India on Tuesday announced a phased resumption of its flight operations to and from the Middle East (West Asia), following partial reopening of airspaces across the conflict-hit region.
In an official statement on X, an Air India spokesperson said, "Air India will progressively resume flights to the region starting today, with most operations to and from the Middle East resuming from 25 June."
#TravelAdvisory— Air India (@airindia) June 24, 2025
"As airspaces gradually reopen in certain parts of the Middle East, Air India will progressively resume flights to the region starting today, with most operations to and from the Middle East resuming from 25 June. Flights to and from Europe, previously…
The decision follows days of suspended services due to heightened military activity and precautionary airspace closures across West Asia that had disrupted global flight paths and schedules.
The airline further noted that service to Europe - also impacted by the ripple effects of the conflict - are now being reinstated in phases. Routes to the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada will resume "at the earliest opportunity", although specific timelines have not been provided.
"Some flights may experience delays or cancellations due to consequential impacts and extended re-routings/flight times, but we are committed to minimising disruptions and restoring our schedule integrity," the spokesperson said.
The airline reiterated its commitment to passenger safety, stating that it will continue to avoid airspaces deemed unsafe by both international and national aviation regulators.
“The safety and security of our passengers, staff, and aircraft remain our top priority,” the spokesperson added.