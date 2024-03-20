Deepak Chahar’s fantasy app TFG doubles up campaign budget before IPL 2024

In a break from the traditional pursuits of Bollywood and cricketing stars, Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar stands out as perhaps the only cricketer with a fantasy gaming app of his own. As the platform enters its second year, Chahar, along with his wife Jaya Chahar, CEO of Trade Fantasy Game (TFG), prepares for their second Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign under the theme 'Karo Level Up'.

The campaign stars Chahar himself and Hindi commentator, Aakash Chopra.

In an interaction with Storyboard18, Chahar talks about the campaign, pushing marketing budget, impact of GST and more.

Edited excerpts

Can you provide insights into the upcoming 'Karo Level Up' campaign for TFG. How do you anticipate the campaign contributing to the brand's overall growth and market presence?

The Indian cricket team's stellar performance last year left fans wanting more, and this year promises to be even bigger. The exciting IPL season is upon us, followed by the much-anticipated T20 World Cup. TFG is also levelling up to match the cricketing action with a complete app revamp.

Our new look and feel, along with features like private contests and massive 5 crore prize pools, will keep you entertained and right in the heart of the action. 'Karo Level Up' perfectly captures this spirit - of cricket reaching new heights and TFG offering an amazing experience for all.

Could you share which agency is behind the development and execution of the 'Karo Level Up' campaign?

While we've collaborated with agencies in the past, we've recently brought all creative work in-house. This allows us to perfectly tailor campaigns to our vision. In fact, the 'Karo Level Up' tagline we're launching with has been in development for months. We knew it was the perfect phrase to capture the essence of TFG's growth and the upcoming cricket season, and our talented marketing team has brought it to life with exceptional creative execution.

In terms of marketing expenditures, how does the budget for the current IPL campaign compare to that of 2023?

We hit the ground running last year, launching our app in February 2023 to cover the exciting Women's IPL and subsequent Men's IPL season. Our debut campaigns, ‘Swag Wala Six’ and ‘Tukka Nahi Chakka Maaro,’ along with 6 DVCs, grabbed attention and set the stage for our growth.

This year, we're taking things to the next level with a relatable approach embodied by our ‘Karo Level Up’ tagline. To amplify the campaign, we've partnered with cricket legend Akash Chopra, a top Hindi commentator, alongside prominent YouTubers and influencers. By doubling our budget and leveraging diverse digital channels, we aim to achieve a 5X increase in reach compared to last year.

Can you provide insights into the current user base of Trade Fantasy Game (TFG) and the projected growth you aim to achieve this year?

Our app already boasts a strong foundation with 2 lakh downloads. But with this revamped version, packed with exciting new features, mega prizes, and a focus on maximising user rewards and entertainment, we're confident TFG will become the go-to fantasy cricket platform this season.

How has the implementation of the new GST regime impacted your platform on the ground, and what adjustments have been made to address any challenges?

The recent GST implementation has presented challenges for the industry. However, we're happy to report that it hasn't impacted our user growth. In fact, our user base continues to expand! We understand the potential concern about GST, and that's why TFG offers a unique rewards program. Users can earn up to 15 percent extra cash back depending on their in-app card level. Plus, using the same players consistently unlocks additional rewards. This innovative approach effectively doubles the user's potential rewards compared to the GST impact. It's still early to determine the full long-term effect of GST, but we're confident that our focus on user experience and rewards will continue to drive growth.

What are the key focus areas that TFG will prioritise this year, considering the evolving landscape and market dynamics?

From the start, TFG has been laser-focused on creating an exceptional user experience. We differentiate ourselves in the market with several innovative features: 6-player team creation, a dynamic wildcard option, engaging level-up opportunities, and even the ability to use DFS game assets in other games.