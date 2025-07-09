Karnataka HC stalls chargesheet in Chinnaswamy stampede case, offers interim relief to RCB, KSCA officials

ADVERTISEMENT
The Karnataka High Court has stepped in the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede case to protect the rights of the accused by barring the state police from filing any chargesheet or final report without prior judicial approval.
The court’s interim order comes as a reprieve for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), event partner DNA and key individuals including RCB’s marketing head, Nikhil Sosale.
Justice SR Krishna Kumar passed the order on Tuesday while hearing petitions from the accused parties seeking quashing of FIRs related to the June 4 incident, where a stampede broke out outside the stadium due to alleged mismanagement of match-day passes.
The petitioners, represented by senior advocates Sandesh J Chouta, CV Nagesh and Kiran S Javalli, argued that if the police were allowed to file the chargesheet before the High Court rules on the validity of the FIRs, it could undermine their right to a fair hearing. Justice Kumar agreed, stating that doing so would render the petitions pointless.
Read More: Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka HC presses pause on arrests, signals deeper scrutiny of systemic failures
The court clarified that the investigation may continue, but no final report or chargesheet can be submitted unless the court permits it. Additionally, interim protection from arrest, already in place, has been extended until the next hearing on August 5.
The order underscores a judicial balancing act, allowing investigative agencies to proceed while safeguarding the legal rights of those facing serious allegations. The court's move reflects a growing trend of preemptive judicial scrutiny in high-profile public safety incidents involving corporate and sporting entities.