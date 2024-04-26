News and live sports platforms experiencing significant traction amidst IPL and elections: Interactive Avenues' Harish Iyer

India is currently in the midst of two major events, especially from an advertising and marketing standpoint - the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Lok Sabha Elections. With these two events coinciding, brands have been spending either more on advertising or are allocating their spends on what they think will be the optimal option for them to gain reach. Either way, media agencies have their work cut out for them during this period. Storyboard18 caught up with Harish Iyer, EVP, Media and Investment, Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India to understand what sort of shift there has been in ad spends in the last two months, the top spending categories, major reasons behind the AdEx surge and more.

Edited excerpts.

What is the kind of increase in ad spends that you are noticing this April due to the combined impact of IPL and elections?

In April, we initially observed a slow start among advertisers and platforms, but there has been a notable uptick in ad spends recently. This surge can be attributed to the combined impact of the IPL and upcoming elections. Notably, key sectors such as beverages, e-commerce, automotive, BFSI, and consumer electronics are leading the charge in terms of increased ad expenditures. As user traction remains strong across both high-impact activities, advertisers are capitalizing on this opportunity to maximize their brand visibility and engagement.

What are the top ad spending categories experiencing the biggest surge in AdeX due to the combined effect of IPL and the upcoming elections?

The top ad spending categories include those mentioned earlier: beverages, e-commerce, automotive, BFSI, and consumer electronics. These sectors are strategically leveraging the heightened viewership during this period to amplify their advertising efforts and connect with their target audience effectively.

What are the specific goals that brands are looking to achieve with their advertising campaigns during this period of heightened viewership?

Apart from seeking increased audience numbers to boost brand visibility and awareness, brands are also focused on driving engagement with viewers. Leveraging this engagement, they aim to foster brand loyalty among their audience base, thereby strengthening their market presence and customer relationships.

Can you tell us which genres of programming are performing best in terms of ad viewership during the IPL and election season?

In terms of ad viewership, news genres and live sports platforms are experiencing significant traction. Viewers are tuning in to stay updated on the latest developments surrounding the elections and other news events, making news programming a key avenue for advertisers to reach their target audience effectively.

How significant is the ad rate growth compared to usual periods, (or, this time last year) considering both IPL and election?

While there has indeed been an increase in ad rates, this increase is primarily viewed as a correction rather than an unprecedented surge. Advertisers are adapting to these adjustments in ad rates as they navigate the competitive landscape shaped by the IPL and elections.

Besides IPL and elections, are there any other upcoming events or trends that you anticipate will impact media buying strategies?