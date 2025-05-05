Nalanda, love letters, Ratan Tata: Ideas and ideals intersect at Storyboard18 Delhi Literature Festival

Authors, poets, emerging writers, and public figures gathered at Bikaner House for the Storyboard18 Delhi Literature Festival, where themes of memory, innovation, and public life converged in a series of eclectic and thought-provoking sessions.

Among the notable speakers was Bansuri Swaraj, senior advocate and Member of Parliament, who urged young Indians to embrace public service and spoke optimistically about the economic potential of the country’s burgeoning gaming industry. Reflecting on personal legacy, she paid tribute to her mother, the late Sushma Swaraj, the former External Affairs Minister widely remembered for her accessibility and commitment.

“My mother always had time for everything in her life and was a brilliant time manager,” Swaraj recalled. In a poignant anecdote, she described how Sushma Swaraj, after a long day of work, once returned home near midnight to fulfill a promise to her daughter’s friends. “She woke us up with ice cream from India Gate, determined to keep her word,” she said. “That left a mark on me for life.”

The day’s events unfolded with a broader meditation on the intersection of creativity and technology. Author and columnist Ravi Shankar Etteth opened a session on artificial intelligence and artistic expression, discussing his book Rhapsody Road: Poetic Journeys Through Dreams with podcaster Lipika Bhushan. Etteth explained how he harnessed AI tools to create evocative illustrations for his poetry and even composed music to accompany his verses. “Sometimes it took minutes,” he said. “Other times, a full day. But AI allowed me to visually interpret the emotional timbre of my poems.”

The session concluded with a live demonstration — Etteth played three original songs derived from his poetry, a performance that drew warm applause from the audience.

History and memory remained central themes throughout the day. Diplomat and poet Abhay K discussed his recent work Nalanda — How It Changed the World, an exploration of the ancient university’s influence on global thought. “It wasn’t just a center of learning,” he said. “It was the birthplace of the university as we know it.” He detailed Nalanda’s contributions to fields as varied as medicine, alchemy, and public health, noting its continuing relevance in contemporary debates on knowledge and heritage.

In another session, former diplomat Lakshmi Puri explored the personal and political in her novel Swallowing the Sun, inspired by her parents’ love letters exchanged during the Indian independence movement. In conversation with CNN-News18’s Rahul Shivshankar, Puri spoke of the novel’s focus on gender equality and women’s empowerment through the journey of its protagonist, Malti. “It’s a story of resilience, love, and the fight for identity during one of the most turbulent times in India’s history,” she said.

The festival's second day closed with a conversation on the recently released biography Ratan Tata: A Life by Dr Thomas Mathew. Speaking with Storyboard18 editor Delshad Irani, Mathew offered a rare glimpse into the personal ethos of the late industrialist, who passed away in October 2024.

“He wasn’t someone who enjoyed vacations,” Mathew said. “Work was his way of finding meaning.” He described Tata as a man of humble habits, noting his preference for simple meals, often opting for a local pizza joint over luxury dining.