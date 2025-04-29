PVR INOX CEO Gautam Dutta on the next big leap for multiplexes in India

PVR INOX Ltd is betting big on the evolving cinema experience. From luxury recliners and gourmet menus to regional blockbusters and Gen Z-focused marketing, the multiplex giant is reinventing itself for the future. In a conversation with Storyboard18, Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR INOX Ltd, discusses the shifts in audience behavior, the impact of the PVR-INOX merger, and why he believes the golden era of moviegoing is just getting started.

In the post-pandemic world, cinema has gone through a major transformation, with shifts in audience preferences and footfalls, observed Gautam Dutta, Chief Executive Officer at PVR INOX Ltd. “Post pandemic, we started off slow, and people needed to be reminded of coming back to the cinemas," he said, reflecting on how the initial phases unfolded. "We were lucky to have some big films releasing — Singham came in and a few others — and people started returning. 2023 and 2024 turned out to be fantastic years." With blockbusters like Interstellar, Mission Impossible, and Pushpa drawing massive crowds, the big films got even bigger, breaking Rs 500 crore benchmarks that were previously unheard of. "The event film went on to do big business," Dutta noted, adding that South Indian cinema also carved its niche post-pandemic, even as Bollywood initially struggled before finding its rhythm.

Speaking about audience behavior, Dutta confirmed that footfalls have evolved post-pandemic. "Of course, we started slow," he said. "But 2023-24 was a fantastic period where we got 70 million people coming in. Last year was a bit slower, but 2025-26 is poised to be one of the biggest years ever for cinema," he added, pointing to a strong content pipeline across Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional films.

On the PVR-INOX merger, Dutta explained it was a strategic move to unify strengths. "We were the number one player, INOX was number two. We admired a lot about each other," he said. "Coming together meant consistency in product, pricing, and promotions across both brands. Now, instead of competing, we’re working together to reach new markets where neither of us were present before.” He emphasized that the merger ultimately benefits the consumer, offering uniform experiences in terms of food and beverage, ticket pricing, and the overall cinema offering.

Experiential movie-going has been a growing focus at PVR INOX, with a sharp tilt towards premium formats. “If I’m going out for a movie experience, I might as well have the best — that’s what consumers are saying now,” Dutta explained. About 20-21% of their screens now qualify as premium, driving higher average ticket prices and stronger food sales. Interestingly, the preference for luxury experiences isn’t just a metro phenomenon anymore; it’s rising sharply in tier two and three cities too.

Technology continues to play a massive role in elevating in-theatre experiences. “Innovation is happening everywhere — projection, sound, seating, lounges, food,” Dutta shared. From better motorized recliners to advanced Dolby Atmos sound and top-end laser projections like IMAX, the cinema chain is focusing on every detail — right down to carpet cushioning and bag holders. "It's not just one thing. It's the subtotal of many moving parts — seating, design, projection, food — constantly moving to create a better experience today and an even better one tomorrow," he said.

With Gen Z emerging as a vital audience, PVR INOX has adapted its marketing strategies accordingly. "There are three parts to marketing — what to say, how to say, and where to say," Dutta said. While platforms like Instagram and digital ads now dominate, the core message remains consistent: the cinema experience is irreplaceable. Campaigns featuring figures like Orry and Pankaj Tripathi have helped PVR INOX reach different demographics, driving home the idea of "fresh" theatrical experiences versus "stale" OTT releases.

Regional cinema has dramatically changed India's content landscape, and PVR INOX has embraced this shift enthusiastically. "Post-COVID, we saw huge traction for films like Pushpa and Kantara," Dutta pointed out. "South Indian stars have now become household names across North and Central India." PVR’s programming strategy remains simple: measure demand and supply. If audiences want more regional content, the screens follow. Punjabi cinema, too, has widened its footprint nationally, and Dutta sees this multilingual expansion as one of India’s biggest strengths globally.

Looking ahead, Dutta is optimistic about the future of multiplexes. “We are an entertainment-starved country. We love cricket and we love movies,” he said. Multiplexes are diversifying their offerings beyond films — live screenings of IPL, Formula 1 races, stand-up comedy shows — to maximize their prime locations and infrastructure.