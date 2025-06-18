Reddit’s Durgesh Kaushik on bringing Sachin Tendulkar onboard and building India’s digital cricketverse

As Reddit sharpens its focus on India, the platform is betting big on cricket and on Sachin Tendulkar. In an interview with Storyboard18, Durgesh Kaushik, Vice President of International Growth at Reddit, breaks down the strategy behind appointing Tendulkar as the first Indian to be Reddit’s global brand ambassador. The move aims to supercharge awareness of Reddit’s growing cricket communities, bridge generational fandoms, and accelerate user engagement across regional markets while preserving the platform’s hard-won authenticity.

Edited excerpts:

What strategic gap in Reddit India’s user or brand awareness are you trying to address through this ambassador-driven campaign?

There is still a lot of opportunity for Reddit in India, and one of the most popular interest groups on the platform is sports. While we have a lot of thriving sports fandoms on the platform and app, including a growing “cricketverse”, the partnership with Sachin will help us foster even more awareness for Reddit’s cricket communities and reinforce them as the premier digital destination for cricket fans - not just in India, but across the world.

Reddit has always leaned on organic community-building. Why bring in a celebrity now and does that risk diluting the platform’s ‘authenticity’ appeal?

Reddit's distinct culture prioritizes authenticity, transparency, and genuine human perspectives - that is not going away. Sachin will post under his real name so fans will authentically know it’s him. As for organic growth, that is still happening, but we do have local teams in different markets such as India who have opportunities to help foster and nurture local ecosystems by offering enhanced community experiences. Partnering with Sachin to bring his perspectives and share insights on Reddit is a good example of how our teams can support community-building efforts. His involvement will introduce Reddit's authentic environment to a vast, relevant audience that might not have found their way to these communities otherwise, effectively accelerating our organic community-building efforts

What does success look like for this campaign—new signups, deeper engagement, or advertiser traction? Are there specific KPIs tied to it?

First and foremost, we hope to encourage new cricket fans to come to Reddit and dive into the cricket communities. Our teams will be monitoring internal KPIs that are focused on user growth and community engagement.

How was Sachin selected over other youth icons or digital-native creators who might more naturally align with Reddit’s Gen Z appeal?

Sachin’s appeal transcends demographics. He is revered by those who grew up watching him and equally respected by younger fans who recognize him as a legendary figure. This allows us to bridge generational gaps and position Reddit as a platform where all fans, regardless of age, can connect. He isn’t just a celebrity; on and off the field, he reflects authenticity, dedication to social good, and understands the value of human connections. These are qualities that resonate deeply with Reddit's values.

While digital-native creators are a vital part of the creator economy and valuable partners for specific initiatives, our objective with this flagship campaign is broader. We chose Sachin Tendulkar because he is a unifying, cross-generational icon. The goal isn’t just to appeal to Gen Z, but to welcome the entire spectrum of Indian cricket fandom to Reddit.

Will this campaign have localised creative expressions across regional markets, or is it largely brand-level storytelling?