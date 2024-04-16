Amazon Fashion doubles down on GenZ focus; VP Saurabh Srivastava says Amazon’s committed to "fashion enthusiasts"

Fashion is an interesting category. Especially now, with Gen Z having such a large influence on various industries. Gen Z fashion is bold, expressive and experimental. Many brands have had to adapt to their style and innovate to stay relevant. Having said that, there has been a huge shift towards sustainability over the past couple of years. And, experiential shopping too is becoming the norm. E-commerce platforms have had to introduce multiple new features to incorporate immersive experiences. Moreover, they've had to partner with many more brands to cater to the sustainable and experimental tastes of the new generation. Amidst this, Amazon Fashion launched a campaign recently called ‘Fashion on Amazon, Har Pal Fashionable.’ The campaign features Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapoor and talks about accessible yet unique fashion. Storyboard18 caught up with Saurabh Srivastava, vice president, Amazon Fashion to understand how the platform is catering to these diverse set of needs and adopting various tech practices to provide customers with tailored experiences.

Edited excerpts.

How has the fashion industry been since the pandemic? We’ve seen a lot more people willing to explore various fashion pieces and trends. How are you viewing it?

The fashion industry has undergone a significant transformation since the onset of the pandemic. The global health crisis prompted a profound shift in consumer behaviour, with people becoming more self-conscious and placing greater emphasis on their well-being and how they spend on themselves. This shift has fueled a heightened desire for self-expression, leading people to explore diverse styles and fashion trends from the comfort of their homes. Online shopping, too, witnessed an unprecedented surge as people sought safer and more convenient ways to access fashion and lifestyle products.

Fast fashion is an interesting category, something that Gen Z is very enthusiastic about. What is your take on it, and can it become mainstream?

Fast fashion is indeed a captivating category, particularly capturing the enthusiasm of Gen Z. Firstly, it fulfills the desire for frequent style updates and allows individuals to keep pace with the evolving trends without breaking the bank. Fast fashion brands excel in quickly translating runway looks into accessible and affordable pieces, making high fashion more attainable for a larger demographic. This aligns with the modern consumer’s expectation, especially Gen Z who is looking for instant gratification and the desire to express themselves through fashion without significant financial commitment.

In April 2023, we launched the Next Gen Store – a first-of-its-kind dedicated storefront for Gen Z that aimed at filling the market gap and addressing the specific needs of this generation. The store was designed to indulge Gen Z consumers in the latest fashion and beauty selections from over 300+ domestic and global fashion brands and 1M+ products under one roof. The storefront also allows for quick and easy navigation offering a complete mix of fast and sustainable fashion, international trends, and affordable styles.

Gen Z fashion trends are a statement. They’re unique, experimental, and bold. What does Gen Z look at when shopping online and how do you cater to them?

Gen Z is a tech-savvy generation born with smartphones as extensions of their hands. Their fashion sensibilities have been shaped by unparalleled access to a vast array of styles and trends, all at the touch of a button. They follow the global fashion landscape where they can explore and engage with diverse influences from around the world. This exposure has cultivated a generation of trendsetters who value individuality, creativity, and inclusivity in their fashion choices.

We were the first ones in India to launch a dedicated storefront for this generation. Since the launch of Next Gen Store, we have undergone a significant transformation. We revamped Gen Next Store 2.0 and have collaborated with renowned brands to curate a selection tailored to the latest trends and styles. This includes sought-after items such as oversized tees, sculpting fits, and printed travel bags from popular labels like Bewakoof, Souled Store, Vero Moda, Skybags, and more. We have incorporated the freshest styles that resonate with the current year’s trends. Imagine vibrant dials, eye-catching clogs, sporty skirts, metallic heels, and wide-leg pants—all carefully selected to reflect the pulse of contemporary fashion. Moreover, the imagery and product displays within the store have been curated with our specific cohort in mind. Everything is designed to be approachable and relatable, ensuring that our customers feel connected to the aesthetic and energy of the collection.

Furthermore, our commitment to expanding our logistics network has allowed us to deliver 99.8 percent of pin codes, making fashion products easily accessible to customers. We offer guaranteed 2-day delivery in over 200 major cities and same-day delivery for Prime members, ensuring that Gen Z across regions receives their orders promptly.

Sustainability is a big part of brand building today and in the fashion category, it is a buzzword. Are there any steps you are taking towards sustainability?

In today's brand landscape, sustainability stands as a cornerstone, especially within the fashion sector where it resonates as a prevalent buzzword. Recognizing this pivotal shift, Amazon Fashion is deeply committed to integrating sustainability into our brand ethos. We understand the significance of sustainable practices in shaping consumer perception and loyalty. Many of our seller partners embrace sustainable practices and offer eco-friendly alternatives. Through these collaborations, we aim to offer a diverse range of products that align with ethical and environmental standards. We have observed a surge in eco-conscious brands, particularly in the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sector. Within our apparel selection, you can find sustainable options such as Fabindia’s eco-friendly offerings, M&S’s linen collections, and brands like Vero Moda and Suta. These brands leverage cutting-edge technology and processes to deliver exciting styles that resonate with the fashion sensibilities of young Indian consumers, including Gen Z and millennials, who seek the latest trends without compromising on sustainability.

Why Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapoor? Are you targeting a younger audience?

Ananya’s existing association with Amazon Fashion since 2023 made her a natural choice for this campaign as she has established a rapport with Amazon’s audience. She is a fashion icon with a strong sense of personal style and Aditya Roy Kapur is known for his effortless style and confidence. Together they are recognized as a popular and fashionable couple in Bollywood, making them relatable and aspirational figures for a wider set of fashion enthusiasts across demographics and a natural choice for a campaign centered around effortless fashion.

Today, shopping has become more of an experience than a want or need. As an e-commerce platform, how do you view this?

Shopping is indeed evolving into an immersive experience where discovery, personalization, and engagement play pivotal roles. At Amazon Fashion, we leverage technology and innovative features to enhance this experience. With features like ‘Wear it with’ suggestions, we blend selection and convenience, ensuring everyone is just a click away from accessing the best of fashion and the latest trending styles. Virtual try-ons, brand-specific size charts, and Style Snap – an image-based search tool that allows customers to discover products they have spotted in an image – further help customers enhance their overall shopping experience. We also have a feature known as Outfit Builder at multiple shopping points in the customer’s journey, which helps them evaluate and discover fashion items. It uses Machine Learning to generate complementary products and show customers how to wear items together as a complete look. ‘Customer Most Loved’ Program, is another feature that helps customers find highly reviewed and rated fashion and beauty products on Amazon.in. Our focus is to meet the customer with relevant information designed specifically for each interaction point. We continuously explore new ways to make fashion shopping enjoyable and inspiring.

What is ‘Fashion on Amazon, Har Pal Fashionable’ all about? And why will it resonate with your audience?

Our Tagline, ‘Har Pal Fashionable’ reflects our vision to empower customers to embody their unique style effortlessly. We believe that fashion should be accessible, enabling individuals to express themselves confidently through their clothing and accessories. Amazon Fashion is positioned to fulfill this vision due to our comprehensive range of offerings across various categories. We provide a one-stop online destination for apparel, footwear, bags, accessories like watches and jewellery, allowing customers to curate complete looks with ease. Our strength lies in our diverse assortment, which caters to different tastes, styles, and preferences, ensuring that every customer can find something that resonates with them.

Our latest campaign ‘Fashion on Amazon, Har Pal Fashionable’ reiterates this vision. Through this, we are reaffirming Amazon’s commitment to fashion enthusiasts. With features like ‘wear it with’ suggestions from top brands, and convenience features like ‘easy returns’, ‘fast delivery’, ‘no convenience fees’ we strive to continuously make fashion effortless and elevate the shopping experience of our customers.