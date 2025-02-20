'Great creativity alone won’t drive sales', says Lim Seob Chung of Cheil SWA

2024 was a defining year for Cheil SWA, marked by major achievements, bold initiatives, and an evolving approach to marketing. Reflecting on the year’s successes, Lim Seob Chung, President and CEO, Cheil SWA discussed progress of Samsung in India and the agency's role in success of MG Motor's highest selling electric vehicle.

Chung shared, “We kicked off the year with a blockbuster launch of the Samsung S24, which became the talk of the town. More recently, our collaboration with TVF for a branded content series garnered over 100 million views, making it a significant milestone in our engagement strategy.”

Beyond Samsung, Cheil SWA played a pivotal role in the successful launch of MG Motor’s Windsor EV, which became the highest-selling EV in October. The agency also secured the mandate for Luminous, helping the brand expand its solar portfolio. Additionally, 2024 saw the company bolstering its business-connected agency proposition, ensuring that brands impact consumers across every touchpoint of their journey.

“We strengthened our approach to create connected experiences, ensuring that customers are nudged from one stage of their journey to the next, eventually leading to the point of sale,” Chung explained. The momentum of the year was further amplified by the opening of a new Mumbai office and the introduction of a fresh identity for Cheil X, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to innovation and expansion.

The Shift in Marketing Strategy

Last year, marketing strategies evolved in response to changing consumer behavior. Chung pointed out a growing challenge for brands—disruptions in the bottom half of the marketing funnel.

“The rise of D2C brands, evolving retail formats, and the growing power of influencers have made it clear that great top-funnel campaigns alone don’t guarantee success,” he noted. “Consumers may appreciate creativity, but if the journey doesn’t lead them to make a purchase, the campaign falls short.”

This realization has led to a greater focus on seamless integration between awareness and conversion, a shift that is fundamentally reshaping agency structures and marketing approaches.

AI: A Tool for Creativity, Not a Threat

As AI and generative AI continued to make waves in the industry, Cheil SWA embraced the technology as an enabler rather than a disruptor. Chung emphasized the importance of training teams to work with AI rather than fear it.

“AI is a tool, and its impact depends entirely on how it is used,” he said. “We conducted extensive AI training across our offices to ensure teams see AI as an ally, not an enemy. When integrated properly, AI can significantly enhance creative processes.”

He highlighted the potential of AI-powered tools, citing Adobe Firefly’s integration into Photoshop, which drastically reduces the time required for certain tasks. “AI won’t replace creativity, but it will help creative minds push boundaries and bring ideas to life faster.”

What’s Next in 2025?

Looking ahead, Chung sees 2025 as the year of hyper-personalized communication, powered by AI.

“Generative AI will allow brands to tailor communication based on individual customer profiles and their journey stage at any given moment,” he explained. “This will improve message relevance, drive stronger engagement, and ultimately lead to better returns on investment.”