Akshay Kumar appointed as brand ambassador of SG Mart

Akshay Kumar has been appointed as the new brand ambassador for SG Mart, a B2B trading platform for building materials.

The choice of the brand to associate with Akshay Kumar stems from their aim to build a better connection with their consumer base, thereby creating a more trustworthy image and becoming their first choice in the market for building materials. The collaboration will be visible through various media channels, covering print, electronic, outdoor advertising, and promotional materials within stores.