Akshay Kumar appointed as brand ambassador of SG Mart

The collaboration will be visible through various media channels, covering print, electronic, outdoor advertising, and promotional materials within stores.

By  Storyboard18Feb 2, 2024 9:05 AM
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar has been appointed as the new brand ambassador for SG Mart, a B2B trading platform for building materials.

The choice of the brand to associate with Akshay Kumar stems from their aim to build a better connection with their consumer base, thereby creating a more trustworthy image and becoming their first choice in the market for building materials. The collaboration will be visible through various media channels, covering print, electronic, outdoor advertising, and promotional materials within stores.

Shiv Bansal, joint managing director, SG Mart, said, “We are delighted to announce Akshay Kumar as the esteemed brand ambassador of SG Mart. Akshay's versatility and dedication to excellence match the core values of the platform as it features cutting-edge building materials from industry-leading Indian brands. Through this alliance, we aim to establish a connection with our valued customers, ensuring that our exceptional marketplace becomes the preferred choice in the infrastructure market as construction projects rise in the country.”


First Published on Feb 2, 2024 9:05 AM

