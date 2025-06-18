            
WPP Media's EssenceMediacom bags Nilkamal's media mandate

The mandate covers media planning and buying, digital strategy, and execution.

By  Storyboard18Jun 18, 2025 4:38 PM
Nilkamal will benefit from the cutting-edge martech capabilities including AI-driven segmentation and programmatic buying, while experimenting with innovative content formats such as interactive storytelling and immersive experiences, stated the company in its statement.

WPP Media has secured the complete media mandate for Nilkamal Limited, with EssenceMediacom leading the charge across both digital and offline channels. The mandate covers media planning and buying, digital strategy, and execution.

Navin Khemka, chief executive officer, South Asia, EssenceMediacom said, “We look forward to welcome Nilkamal to our growing portfolio of future focussed brands. This partnership gives us the opportunity to blend strategy with creativity and data to deliver impact across the funnel. With a focus on innovation and audience intelligence, we aim to build a bold and future-ready narrative for Nilkamal that drives lasting impact and value.”

Parekh, managing director, Nilkamal Limited, added, “We are glad to partner with WPP Media’s EssenceMediacom in this new chapter of our growth journey. The agency’s proven expertise in crafting innovative, data-led strategies aligns perfectly with our vision for accelerated growth. We look forward to crafting engaging, insight-led campaigns that elevate our brand presence and drive long-term value.”


