Donald Trump to sign executive order extending TikTok's US sale deadline by 90 days

United States President Donald Trump is set to sign a new executive order this week extending the deadline for TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest its US operations, the White House confirmed on June 17, according to a report by the Associated Press.

This marks the fourth such extension since Trump took office, prolonging the saga over the fate of the popular short-video app that boasts over 150 million users in the US.

Also Read: Donald Trump signals willingness to extend TikTok deadline as tariff tensions with China mount

The latest extension will provide ByteDance with 90 additional days to finalize a deal, after a previous 75-day reprieve signed in April expired without progress.

"As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, the report added. "This extension will last 90 days, which the Administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure."

Also Read: Trump considers reducing China tariffs to secure TikTok deal

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on June 17, after returning early from the G-7 Summit in Canada, Trump acknowledged he would "probably" extend the deadline again if necessary. He also expressed confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping's eventual approval of the sale, despite recent tensions over tariffs, the report added.

The TikTok ownership issue has been a recurring flashpoint in US-China tech relations. The first executive order to halt the ban was signed on January 20, Trump's first day in office, after TikTok briefly went dark following a ban passed by Congress and upheld by the US Supreme Court.

A second extension was granted in April when officials believed a deal was imminent - but negotiations collapsed after China reportedly withdrew support, angered by Trump's new tariffs.

It remains unclear how many more extensions the Trump administration will issue.