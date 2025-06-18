            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • vishal-mega-mart-promoter-sells-19-36-stake-in-rs-10220-crore-block-deal-70870

Vishal Mega Mart promoter sells 19.36% stake in Rs 10,220 crore block deal

Vishal Mega Mart made a stellar debut on Dalal Street in December 2024. In the fourth quarter, ended on March 31, the company witnessed 88% jump in ear-on-year (YoY) jump in profit to Rs 115.1 crore

By  Storyboard18Jun 18, 2025 12:10 PM
Vishal Mega Mart promoter sells 19.36% stake in Rs 10,220 crore block deal
The promoters of Vishal Mega Mart sold 950,000,000 equity shares of the company in a bulk deal

Samyat Services LLP, promoter of Vishal Mega Mart (VMM) sold a 19.36% equity stake via a Rs 10,220 crore block deal in the company.

According to the BSE filing, the promoters of grocery to grocery-to-apparel chain sold 950,000,000 equity shares of Vishal Mega Mart, representing 19.36% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company through bulk deals. Notably, the promoters have initially planned to sell a 10% stake for Rs 5,075 crore.

Samyat Services held a 74.6% stake in Vishal Mega Mart as of 31 March 2025. Whereas, domestic institutional investors held a 12.2% stake and foreign institutional investors held a 7% stake in the retail chain.

The buyers of the deal included HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, and SBI Mutual Fund, which cumulatively picked up nearly 7% stake in the block deal, spending Rs 3,636 crore, as per the filing.

The promoters' share sale has come after the end of the lock-in period for the company's pre-IPO shareholders. Following the expiry of the lock-in period, 56% of the equity became eligible for trade.

Vishal Mega Mart made a stellar debut on Dalal Street in December 2024 as the share listed at Rs 104 each on the National Stock Exchange at 33% premium over the issue price of Rs 78.

In the fourth quarter, ended on March 31, the company witnessed 88% jump in ear-on-year (YoY) jump in profit to Rs 115.1 crore, while its revenue from operations rose 23% YoY to Rs 2,548 crore.

The EBITDA margin stood at 14% in the said quarter as against 12.1% in the year-ago quarter.

The shares of Vishal Mega Mart were up 1.45%, trading at Rs 128.61 on Wednesday 12:05 pm.


Tags
First Published on Jun 18, 2025 12:08 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy signals AI-led workforce realignment

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy signals AI-led workforce realignment

Brand Makers

Reddit’s Durgesh Kaushik on bringing Sachin Tendulkar onboard and building India’s digital cricketverse

Reddit’s Durgesh Kaushik on bringing Sachin Tendulkar onboard and building India’s digital cricketverse

Brand Makers

YouTube’s Neal Mohan responds to Netflix jibe: “Consumers decide what’s quality time”

YouTube’s Neal Mohan responds to Netflix jibe: “Consumers decide what’s quality time”

Brand Marketing

Iranian state TV calls for WhatsApp removal amid rising digital tensions

Iranian state TV calls for WhatsApp removal amid rising digital tensions

Brand Marketing

Disney and Amazon ads join forces to blend content and commerce in streaming

Disney and Amazon ads join forces to blend content and commerce in streaming

How it Works

Chai stall or billboard? WhatsApp becomes ground zero for Meta's growing ad ambitions

Chai stall or billboard? WhatsApp becomes ground zero for Meta's growing ad ambitions

Brand Marketing

Brands ride Jagannath Yatra wave in expanding spiritual tourism market; FMCG, BFSI, agri, healthcare brands take the lead

Brands ride Jagannath Yatra wave in expanding spiritual tourism market; FMCG, BFSI, agri, healthcare brands take the lead