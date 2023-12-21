The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 passed in Lok Sabha. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur introduced The Press & Registration Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha today.The bill aims to replace the existing Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867. The said bill has already been passed by the Rajya Sabha.

While introducing the bill Thakur said, “In the last two days, we have witnessed how bills from the British era were unanimously passed by this House. In the same direction, today, I bring to your attention the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2023. Press and Registration of Books Act, dates back to 1867. At that time, India was under British rule, and their mindset was to control the press in some way or another. Even registration was a significant challenge. Establishing a printing press or becoming a publisher was a complicated task. We want to get rid of that system.”

Explaining how the bill simplifies the entire process of registration Thakur said, “Previously, registration had to be done with the District Magistrate(DM) first, then taken to the Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI). Now, you can register with both the DM and RNI simultaneously. If the DM does not respond within 60 days, we will not wait for his response; after 60 days, the RNI will grant you permission.”

While law required newspapers, magazines, and books to be registered. The new bill adds periodicals to the list, which includes publications with news or comments on news.

Under the law, the printer or publisher must declare their information to the District Magistrate (DM). The DM then sends the declaration to the Press Registrar, who issues a registration certificate. This declaration is necessary for publishing newspapers. The new bill allows periodical publishers to apply for a registration certificate online with the Press Registrar General and a local authority.

However, the bill also clearly mentions that, ‘no person who has been convicted by any court for an offence— (a) involving terrorist act or unlawful activity; or (b) for having done anything against the security of the State, shall bring out a periodical.’

As per the bill, an exact reproduction of a foreign periodical may be printed in India but only with the prior approval of the central government.

The new bill also creates the role of Press Registrar General of India, who will issue registration certificates for all periodicals. The Press Registrar General has other responsibilities like maintaining a record of periodicals, setting guidelines for their titles, checking circulation figures, and managing registrations, including suspension or cancellation when needed.