AR Rahman uses AI tool to recreate voices of iconic singers; netizens divided

Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman landed in controversy after using AI (Artificial Intelligence) for regenerating the voices of two legendary singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for a song named ‘ Thimiri Yezhuda’ in Rajinikanth’s upcoming sports drama ‘ Lal Salaam’.

This incident sparked mixed reactions from the fans on the internet. On 29 January, Rahman cleared the air surrounding the issue and expressed that prior permission was taken by the families of the iconic singers and were also offered remuneration.

Taking to his X account, the singer re-shared Sony Music South’s post which puts focus on how an AI tool was used to recreate the late singer’s voices.

“We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia", wrote Rahman.

Singer Bhakkiyaraj, popularly known by his stage name Bamba Bakya had worked alongside music composer AR Rahman on numerous occasions. Rahman, impressed by the singer's resemblance to the South African artist Bamba, gave him the name "Bamba Bakya" as a professional moniker. The singer had a tragic death in 2022 due to a cardiac arrest. Shahul Hameed had also sung under the direction of AR Rahman. The playback singer died in a car crash in 1997.

The incident received mixed reactions from netizens. While some fans praised Rahman’s revival of music legends backed with innovation, others criticised the move by calling it disrespectful and stifling for new talents.

Speaking in favour of Rahman, X user Dhanan (@dhanan_ dayalan) wrote, “ It's ok for a person who introduced too many voices to this industry. It's ok for a veteran who's still trying to adapt to contemporary tech. You either like it or not. That's the only debate we need to have. On top of that he got permission from the respective people”.

Another user Swamy Kitcha (@swamykitcha) said, “Technology when in safe hands, it can work wonders. Thanks to you Thalaivaa for taking the first step yet again to show how it should be done. Keep bringing back many many more timeless voices back to life”.

Some users also called out the decision and shared their disappointment on X. User Jayabhuvaneshwari (@ _jayabhu_) wrote, “I think no actor/artist should be a part of a film, after their death, as they don't get the choice of whether or not they want to be a part of the film. Yes, the families are consulted. But it's still not the same.