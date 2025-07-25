Hulk Hogan, wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer, passes away at 71

Hulk Hogan, the flamboyant, muscle-bound wrestling superstar who defined professional wrestling's golden era and became a household name far beyond the ring, has died at the age of 71.

The WWE confirmed the death in an official statement, remembering Hogan as "one of pop culture's most recognizable figures" and a pivotal force behind the company's explosive global growth in the 1980s. "WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans," the statement read.

Cardiac Arrest at Florida Home

TMZ Sports reported that emergency medical team responded to a cardiac arrest call at Hogan's Clearwater, Florida residence early Thursday morning. The WWE icon was transported to the hospital on a stretcher, accompanied by multiple police and EMT units.

Just weeks earlier, Hogan was reportedly recovering from major heart surgery. A source told US Weekly that although the operation was serious, it wasn't life-threatening, and Hogan had been "on the mend."

From Terry Bollea to Hulkamania

Born Terry Gene Bollea on August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, and raised in Florida, Hogan began his career far from the squared circle - as a bass guitarist in local rock bands. But it was the gritty Florida wrestling circuit that drew him in during the late 1970s.

The "Hulk" nickname came from his massive frame and resemblance to the iconic book hero, while "Hogan" was chosen by WWF promoter Vincent J. McMahon to appeal to Irish-American fans. Together, the name and the persona sparked a revolution.

Clad in his iconic red and yellow, with catchphrases like "Whatcha gonna do, brother?", became a cultural phenomenon. He headlined the first WrestleMania in 1985 alongside Mr. T, helped usher in wrestling's mainstream crossover moment with celebrities like Cyndi Lauper, and even graced the cover of Sports Illustrated - a rare honour for a wrestler, as per media reports.

Beyond the Ring: Movies, Music, and Reality TV

Hogan's superstardom spilled beyond wrestling. His Hollywood breakthrough came with Rocky III (1982), playing the bombastic Thunderlips opposite Sylvester Stallone.

He went on to star in family-friendly action comedies like Suburban Commando and Mr. Nanny, and later returned to the spotlight with VH1's reality show Hogan Knows Best, which followed his life with then-wife Linda and their two children.

A Legacy Larger Than Life

Hulk Hogan was more than a wrestler; he was an American pop culture titan whose charisma, presence, and larger-than-life character helped shape an entire industry. His impact on sports entertainment is incalculable, influencing generations of wrestlers and fans alike.