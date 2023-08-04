BARC expands audience measurement system, adds 25,000 panel homes in 2022

In a bid to strengthen the audience measurement system, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is adding to more and more panel home. As per reports, BARC added close to 25000 panel homes in December 2022 pushing the number of panel homes from 30000 to 55000.

The system is reportedly all set to add another 20000 odd homes to the panel in the next three years. The accuracy of TV viewership data largely depends on the number of panel meters installed in audience homes.

The sample universe for BARC’s currency electronic measurement panel consists of individuals two years of age and older, residing in television households in all parts of India, except certain geographies that are unreachable due to the harsh terrain, distance, or political unrest and safety concerns.