Bira 91 to raise new round of funds to expand business portfiolio

This round will count for the third round of fund-raising for B9 Beverages in 13 months.

By  Storyboard18Dec 5, 2023 12:53 PM
Bira91’s current portfolio includes craft, lager and strong beer with products such as Bira White, Gold and Boom, besides cider ale and seltzers. (Representative Image via Unsplash)

B9 Beverages, the maker of Bira 91 beer plans to raise Rs. 400 crore in fresh funding. The funds are set to come from existing investors as well as a new one. The current investors include Japan's Kirin Holdings, Sequoia Capital and Sofina of Belgium. The company plans to raise finds to expand its current business.

Bira91’s current portfolio includes craft, lager and strong beer with products such as Bira White, Gold and Boom, besides cider ale and seltzers. The investment will be used to increase the capacity of distribution of their current range of products and expand Bira 91 Taproom chains and their Beer Cafe’s.

Bira 91 is currently valued at $550-$600 million.


