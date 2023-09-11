Biz Moves: Omnicom Media Group, Team Pumpkin and Narrative

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Omnicom Media Group and HSBC

Global advertising, marketing and corporate communications company Omnicom Media Group has retained the media planning and buying account of banking major HSBC. This is following a six-month long competitive pitch.

Since 2018, Omnicom-owned PHD Media has been handling HSBC Bank’s media planning and buying. In October 2022, HSBC Bank began a global review of its media account.

For 13 years, WPP media investments firm Mindshare handled the media planning and buying of the global bank. In 2018, Omnicom came into the picture.

Team Pumpkin and Shalimar Paints

Team Pumpkin has won the social media, website maintenance and performance marketing mandate of Shalimar Paints. The account, which was won post a multi-agency pitch, will see the digital marketing agency scale the visibility of the brand across consumers and influencers.

Narrative and Classic Stripes

Creative marketing agency Narrative has won the creative mandate for Classic Stripes. The account was won post a multi-agency pitch. The mandate of the agency will include brand development and creative services of Classic Stripes.

Brandwizz Communications and IFGL Refractories

Digital marketing agency Brandwizz Communications has won the creative and digital marketing mandate of IFGL Refractories. The agency will work on the brand’s social media, online reputation management (ORM), and its digital and creative strategy.