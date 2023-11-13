Biz Moves: Rediffusion and Sociowash bag mandates

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Rediffusion and Ashiana Housing

Independent full-service advertising agency Rediffusion has bagged the creative mandate of Ashiana Housing, a real estate company. The account, which was earlier handled by Dentsu, will be managed by the agency’s Delhi office.

Sociowash and Sujata Appliances

Digital marketing agency Sociowash has won the digital mandate of Sujata Appliances, a consumer appliances company. The account, which was won post a multi-agency pitch will be handled by the agency’s Delhi office.

The mandate of the agency will include looking into the marketing and advertising aspects of the company. That includes digital, social media, community building, influencer marketing, content creation and production.