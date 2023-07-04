boAt announces Jemimah Rodrigues as new brand ambassador

boAt has announced Jemimah Rodrigues, the Indian cricketer, as the newest brand ambassador. Jemimah becomes the first female sportsperson to be signed by any brand in the category. Jemimah's achievements in cricket include becoming only the second Indian woman to score a double century in ODI cricket, with an unbeaten 202 for Mumbai against Saurashtra in 2017. She made her debut for the Indian Women's Team in a T20 match against South Africa in February 2018, and within a month, she made her ODI debut against Australia. To showcase Jemimah's versatility and talent, boAt released a comical video where the brand seeks the perfect boAthead through Sima Taparia from the popular show "Indian Matchmaking." Bani J and Shreyas Iyer, who have been closely associated with the brand, present their criteria to Sima Aunty, who believes finding someone with such a wide range of qualities is impossible. In her distinctive way, she urges them to be open to compromise and sets out to find the ideal match. Ultimately, she discovers the perfect Jem, who meets all the criteria, leaving everyone, including Sima Taparia herself, in awe. This entertaining video introduces us to the latest boAthead. Expressing her excitement, Jemimah Rodrigues stated, "As a boAt user myself, it is a matter of immense pride and honour. I am looking forward to being associated with boAt, a progressive brand that truly embraces the spirit of sports and supports it in more ways than one." Aman Gupta, Co-founder & chief marketing officer at boAt, said, "We are proud to welcome Jemimah to our boat tribe. At boAt, we strongly support women in sports, and we believe in her tremendous potential to inspire an entire generation of hustlers. We look forward to working closely with her and creating greater impact on the ground level." Previously, boAt launched a women's day campaign that celebrated the remarkable contributions of female sportspersons and encouraged the audience to support women in sports as they make history. As a young sportswoman, Jemimah Rodrigues perfectly embodies this message, representing women who aspire to pursue their passions, especially in male-dominated sports.