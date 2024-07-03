Brazil suspends Meta's new AI privacy policy

Meta’s new privacy policy for the use of personal data to train generative artificial intelligence systems has been suspended in Brazil by its National Data Protection Authority (ANDP) with immediate effect.

ANDP’s preventive measures put a hold on the processing of personal data across all of Meta products, including those of people who don’t use any of the company’s platforms.

The fine for non-compliance has been set at 50,000 reais ($8,836.58) daily by the authority.

ANDP said that there is "imminent risk of serious and irreparable or difficult-to-repair damage to the fundamental rights of affected holders.”

The social media giant will have to modify its privacy policy to exclude the processing of personal data for gen AI training, the authority said. Additionally, Meta will have to issue an official statement mentioning that it has suspended the processing of personal data for said purposes.

In a statement, Meta said that it was “disappointed” by the ANDP’s decision. It added that the decision is a “setback in innovation” and will only delay the benefits of AI to the people of Brazil.