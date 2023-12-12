Debate on news data may soon conclude as BARC meets MIB on Dec 19

The longstanding debate on the rolling and unrolling of data for news channel viewership may be nearing resolution as the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) board gears up for a crucial meeting with officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on December 19.

People close to the development said there are two focal points for the upcoming discussion. First on the agenda is the unrolling of data, a move that would grant broadcasters access to weekly viewership data for the news genre. The second item slated for deliberation is the potential expansion of panel homes.

Towards the end of November, the MIB allowed BARC to discard the four-week rolling average data system for news ratings. Initially implemented after a 17-month hiatus due to the alleged TRP scam the move was opposed by some broadcasters. Soon after, MIB urged BARC to maintain the status quo, promptly splitting the stakeholders in the broadcasting industry into.

This split stakeholders in the broadcasting industry into two camps, those favouring weekly data and those supporting the four-week rolling data.

The upcoming meeting is anticipated to see a resolution from the MIB.

As for increasing panel homes, BARC recently increased the sample size by about 25,000 and presently has a 55000 homes panel. They are also committed to add more as per government guidelines.

In an earlier interview with Storyboard18, Shashi Sinha, chairman of BARC India had explained how it works.

“To start with, BARC is a very robust currency but there are certain smaller segments like the news genre where the sample is very small so the chances of variations are very high and increasing the panel homes reduces that. This kind of sample size reduces infiltrations of any sort,” he had said.