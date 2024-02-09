Etihad Airways signs deal with IPL team Chennai Super Kings to become the principal sponsor

United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) national airline Etihad Airways will be the new official sponsor for one of the most followed Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Etihad's logo will sport on the back of the team's jersey. The partnership will also cover CSK’s events and platforms along with providing exclusive deals to the fans of the five-time IPL champion team, the airline stated in a release.

The team officials and Chennai Super Kings’ players including Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Simarjit Singh were present at the ‘unveiling event’ held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Thursday, along with around 2,000 fans.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways said, “Our collaboration goes beyond sponsorship; it's a celebration of a shared ethos, a testament to the collective spirit of Etihad and the Chennai Super Kings… For Etihad, we believe in connecting with our travellers through shared interests, and like the ‘Yellow Army’ we really believe in this team.”

De added, “As we embark on this thrilling journey, we anticipate not only creating unforgettable moments for fans and travellers but also forging a powerful connection that transcends boundaries and elevates the spirit of the game to new heights.”

The airline’s partnership with CSK has been announced closely on the heels of Etihad’s announcement of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador.

Etihad has also launched two new routes to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram and also doubled the frequencies of Mumbai and Delhi flights from two to four flights per day. The airline also has a total of 165 weekly flights to 10 Indian cities that connect Indian passengers to more than 70 destinations across the world.

Kasi Vishwanathan, Chief Executive Officer, Chennai Super Kings said, “This collaboration goes beyond the boundaries of a traditional sponsorship – it's about creating an extraordinary experience for our fans and setting new standards in sports partnerships."