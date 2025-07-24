Elon Musk's Tesla opens retro-futuristic diner; blends EV charging with quick service dining

Elon Musk's Tesla has officially entered into hospitality sector with the opening of its first full-scale diner concept in Hollywood, California.

Situated at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and North Orange Drive, Tesla’s new diner is more than just a nostalgic-themed restaurant, it’s a bold experiment in blending fast-casual dining with EV infrastructure and immersive brand experience.

Musk's vision for Tesla's retro-futuristic diner concept is to create a unique destination that combines food, entertainment and electric vehicle charging. The new outlet features 32 fast charging stations, balcony dining, and two 45-foot LED movie screens.

"Tesla Diner is retro-futuristic diner & drive-in charging experience all wrapped into one

80 V4 Supercharger stalls are open to all NACS-compatible EVs, making it the largest urban Supercharger in the world," Tesla said on X.

Musk has suggested that Tesla's newly launched retro-themed diner in Los Angeles could be the first of many. In a post on X on July 21, he hinted at turning the concept into a nationwide, and potentially global chain, depending on the success of the flagship location.

Sharing a video of the diner, Musk wrote, “If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long-distance routes. An island of good food, good vibes & entertainment, all while Supercharging!”

In response to a comment, he mentioned that he would open a second diner at Starbase, the rocket launch facility in South Texas run by his company, SpaceX.

According to a Teslarati report, most menu items at Tesla’s new diner, including burgers and French fries, are priced between $4 and $15.

The diner reportedly also features themed merchandise, such as a vintage-style Hollywood diner T-shirt, a Tesla Bot action figure, Supercharged gummy candies, and a trucker cap branded with the Tesla restaurant logo.

On July 14, Elon Musk visited the Los Angeles location and praised the team’s efforts. “I just had dinner at the retro-futuristic @Tesla diner and Supercharger. Team did great work making it one of the coolest spots in LA!” he posted on X.

The Tesla diner has been years in the making. Musk described the concept in 2023 as “Grease meets The Jetsons with Supercharging.” The idea dates back even further, he first floated it in 2018, saying he wanted to open “an old school drive-in, roller skates and rock restaurant” at a Tesla Supercharger location in LA.

Meanwhile, anti-Musk protesters are reportedly planning on demonstrating outside the newly opened diner on July 26, according to the Action Network website, which has served as a repository for the so-called Tesla Takedown movement.