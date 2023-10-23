FCB Ulka bags Shoppers Stop's creative mandate

FCB Ulka, an integrated marketing communications agencies, wins the creative mandate for Shoppers Stop. The agency will be responsible for developing and executing all integrated marketing campaigns for Shoppers Stop, a fashion and beauty omnichannel retailer.

The win comes after a long and intense pitch process featuring multiple agencies.

As part of the immediate creative mandate, the agency devised two marquee campaigns for the brand. One was for their for the Master Brand (Diwali Campaign), and the other was for their private brand ‘Kashish’ (Indian Ethnic Wear).

‘Tyohar Ki Nayi Kashish', unveiling the new Kashish collection (featuring Sanya Malhotra). The campaign talks about celebrating this festive season by inspiring everyone to embrace new experiences and traditions.

While the central theme around the Diwali campaign (‘We Time Wali Diwali) featuring actor Rakul Preet Singh, revolves around the tradition of Diwali, when we must dedicate time with families and friends coming together to celebrate.

Shwetal Basu, customer care associate and chief of marketing and communication at Shoppers Stop said, "We are excited to embark on this creative journey with FCB Ulka as our trusted partner. Their deep understanding of the Indian consumer and their ability to craft compelling marketing campaigns align perfectly with our vision for Shoppers Stop. With their innovative approach and expertise, we are confident that FCB Ulka will help us redefine the fashion retail experience for our customers. We look forward to collaborating closely and creating inspiring, fashion-forward narratives that resonate with our audience."