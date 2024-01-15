Hrithik Roshan joins as brand ambassador for RuPay Prime Volleyball League's third season

The sport of Volleyball is set to sprinkle the flavour of Hindi Cinema with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan joining the third season of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 as the brand ambassador. Roshan, an avid sports fan himself, enjoys the physical nature of volleyball and described the partnership as a natural fit for him.

RuPay Prime Volleyball League Season 3 powered by A23 is all set to begin from 15th February, 2024 and will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Network.

Tuhin Mishra, managing director and co-founder at Baseline Ventures Pvt Ltd said, "We are delighted to have Hrithik Roshan join us as our brand ambassador for the next edition. The actor has redefined the meaning of athleticism and fitness over the years and has been a true source of inspiration for many of our athletes. He has been quite vocal about the need to maintain physical and mental fitness, and hence we wanted a star personality such as him to be associated with our product. His presence will not only add glamour to RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, but it will also make the overall product even more exciting and adventurous. We cannot wait for the third season to kick off."

Roshan said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of the third edition of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23. My congratulations to the visionary team of Baseline Ventures, Sony Pictures Network, Sony Liv & Studio Next for putting up two remarkable Seasons of premium Volleyball that have gripped India. I'm amazed with the growing viewership and I'm positive that together we shall deliver yet another season of aspirational sporting opportunities to the youth of our country. The future of Volleyball seems bright in India and I look forward to discover newer talents through the course of the league."

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, co-owned and exclusively marketed by India’s sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures, will enter its third edition this year featuring nine franchises - Hyderabad Black Hawks, Ahmedabad Defenders, Kolkata Thunderbolts, Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Mumbai Meteors, and the latest addition, Delhi Toofans.

The second season of the league garnered a total cumulative viewership of 206 million, as compared to 133 million from Season 1, with simultaneous broadcast in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on Sony Sports Network. With the second season of the league witnessing over 371 million impressions, 113.9 million views, 92 million reach, 5 million fan engagements across various digital platforms, the sport gained formidable traction through social media.