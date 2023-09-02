IndIAA Awards: MullenLowe Lintas, Mindshare, Ogilvy, Madison, TBWA, win at IAA India chapters awards

On September 1, International Advertising Association (IAA) hosted an event that felicitated advertising campaigns which struck a chord with the audience nationwide. The IndIAA Awards recognise creative work done for top advertised categories and on which considerable advertising budgets have been expended. The work awarded is not created merely for Award shows.

The campaigns awarded are chosen by a CEO Jury from top marketing companies and recognises the collaborative nature of the work. Therefore IndIAA Awards are received by all the co-creators of work on the same stage – marketing heads and creative, media, marketing and PR agencies professionals involved.

Speaking on the future of creativity and the Indian advertising industry to Storyboard18, Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestle India, who was also jury chair, said, “The future of creativity is alive and doing well. As the consumer makes the journey through increasing moments of opportunities, complications and experiences, the role of the creative person is going to be greater, and not smaller.”

Narayanan said that the quality of creative work that India is putting out today is amongst the best. “Technically, in terms of essence, in terms of creativity, and the work that you see in the room today is really world class. I think, India and the Indians should be very proud of the fact that we still think from the heart,” he concluded.

Here are the big winners at the 2023 edition of the awards.

In the category of automotives and accessories, the campaign, Jimny - Inspired by #TrueStories for Maruti Suzuki India was felicitated at the event. The creative minds were from MullenLowe Lintas Group, and the media duties were helmed by Mindshare.

TVS Ronin - #Unscripted for TVS Motor Company too was honoured. TBWA India and Madison Media were the creative and media agencies behind the campaign.

In the category of banking and finance, the commercial Zindagi Ke Liye SIP for HDFC Mutual Fund bagged an award. Publicis Media and DDB Mudra Group created the campaign.

Consumer Durables category saw advertisements like ‘Tested Like Samsonite’ for the brand Samsonite win. MullenLowe Lintas Group and Initiative Media were the creative and media agencies behind the ad.

‘Designed To Do It All’ for HP India in the category of Consumer Electronics was awarded too. Once again, MullenLowe Lintas Group was the creative agency on the campaign and Omnicom Group’s PHD looked after the media duties.

In the category of education and learning, ‘Tab Jaake Bache Kuch Ban Paate Hain’ for Lead School was conceptualised and created by TBWA India, media duties were handled by OMD.

The category of Corporate and Government PSU, ‘Kaise Ka Cancer’ by Tata Trusts, which was helmed by Rediffusion and Lodestar UM, was awarded.

Under Fashion and Accessories, Tanishq’s ‘The Superwoman’ won, with creative and media duties handled by Talented and Madison, respectively.

In the category of Food and Beverages, HUL's ‘Brooke Bond India’s Social Network’ by Ogilvy and Fulcrum was awarded.

The prestigious Changemakers Good - AFAA (Asian Federation of Advertising Associations) award was given to the Department of Financial Services - Ministry of Finance and RK Swamy. WPP's country head CVL Srinivas was honoured with the Changemakers Leaders For Good - AFAA, title.

Since the time Ariel came up with the #ShareTheLoad campaign in 2015, it has not just won critical and commercial acclaim, but has fuelled important discussions about gender issues. Once again, the campaign was applauded and awarded with BBDO India and EssenceMediacom picking up the award with P&G.

Under Home Decor: Infrastructure and Fittings, the award went to ‘Say No To Leakages’ for Asian Paints, by Ogilvy and Madison Media.

In the categories of Insurance; and Online Classifieds, Commerce and Services, there were ties.

‘Salary After Retirement’ for HDFC Life and ‘Tension Free Motor Insurance Renewals’ for PhonePe were awarded. Creative and media duties were handled by Leo Burnett India and ZenithOptimedia; The Script Room and Lodestar UM, respectively.

#HireBetter for Indeed and 7AM Tak Deliver for Reliance Milkbasket also won. The agencies were DDB Mudra Group and EssenceMediacom, and BBDO India and Vibrant, respectively.

In the category of Personal Care, ‘Stop The Beauty Test’ (Ogilvy and Fulcrum) for HUL-owned brand Dove was honoured.

‘Parr Se Perfect’ (McCann Worldgroup and Wavemaker) for Housing.com won an award in the Real Estate and Related category.