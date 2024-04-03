IPL 17 kicks off with 4 percent surge in TV ad volume over first 7 matches

The first seven matches of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has clocked a significant surge in advertiser participation, with ad volume on television increasing by 4 percent compared to the same period last season.

According to latest TAM data, IPL 17 saw a jump from 25 plus categories in IPL 16 to a 40 plus. The advertiser base also grew this year, with 45 plus brands onboard compared to 35 plus in the previous season.

Ecom-gaming category maintained its top position throughout the first seven seven matches. Pan Masala was the only other category to feature in both IPL 16 and 17.

Interestingly, the top five categories for IPL 17 were dominated by two sectors, ecom-gaming and food products. The top five categories were food products, securities/sharebroking organisations, internet service providers, face wash brands, and ecom-wallets.

Dream11’s parent company, Sporta Technologies is the top advertiser for the first seven matches of IPL 17, contributing a leading share of 11 percent of ad volume.

Sporta Technologies, Vishnu Packaging, and Bharti Airtel were the only brands to retain their positions among the top five advertisers from IPL 16 to 17.

Parle Products and Playgames 24*7 were the two others in the top five advertiser list.

The season has also seen the influx of new categories and brands. 30 new categories entered the advertising arena, while 13 categories that were present in IPL 16 were absent this season.