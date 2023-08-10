Krafton to invest $150 million in Indian startup ecosystem in next 2-3 years

KRAFTON, Inc., South Korean gaming company and BGMI-maker, today announced its commitment to invest $150 million in India over the next two to three years.
Since March 2021, Kraft has invested approximately $140 million into 11 innovative startups.
Beyond game development studios, the company’s investments span across complementary sectors, including, Esports, multimedia entertainment, content creation and audio platforms. In recent months, KRAFTON has expanded its focus to include the creator economy and deep tech, supporting startups in these emerging segments.
Commenting on their vision for India, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India said, “We are excited to foster the growth of startup ecosystem in India and are dedicated to having a transformative impact not only in the gaming and tech industry but also in the wider content landscape. We firmly believe in India’s potential as a key player in the global gaming and technology industry, and our commitment to invest an additional $150 million over the next two to three years reflects our dedication to fueling this growth. We believe in the power of Indian IPs and content in making a lasting global impact, and we are excited to achieve new milestones in our journey to unlock the country's full potential as a global gaming powerhouse.”
Sharing his views on their business objectives, Nihansh Bhat - corporate development & venture investing lead - India & MENA, KRAFTON, Inc. said “Our strategic investments are carefully chosen to align with our expertise and experience, empowering innovative ideas and startups to thrive. Since 2021, we have invested over $140 million in various startups and are thrilled by progress our portfolio companies have made. Our investment momentum will continue as we seek to establish a dynamic and evolving portfolio across various segments in India.”