Millet snack enterprise Troo Good appoints Wunderman Thompson as its ad agency

Troo Good, India's foremost millet snack enterprise, announced the selection of Wunderman Thompson as its advertising agency, solidifying a multi-year, multi-crore collaboration. This partnership positions Wunderman Thompson to spearhead comprehensive advertising campaigns and promotional initiatives for Troo Good.

Wunderman Thompson assumes responsibility for crafting advertising and digital communications strategies for Troo Good across various social media platforms. The agency's integral role encompasses the development of communication and creative frameworks.

Wunderman Thompson is set to orchestrate Troo Good's inaugural mass media campaign, spotlighting the brand's distinctive attributes, centered on taste, nutrition, and affordability.

Troo Good invited agencies nationwide to vie for the mandate. Following a rigorous shortlisting process, Wunderman Thompson emerged triumphant among 43 participating agencies, excelling in criteria such as national presence, business acumen, experience in managing comparably scaled high-growth enterprises, and a demonstrated prowess in creative communication strategies.

This strategic collaboration with Wunderman Thompson underscores Troo Good's commitment to elevating its brand presence and market share in the evolving landscape of millet-based snacks.

Speaking on the announcement, Raju Bhupathi, founder and chief executive officer, Troo Good, said, “Troo Good has seen exponential growth since inception. We are making heavy investments in brand building and retail to further expand on that momentum and are exploring the utilization of all possible channels to highlight the benefits of millet-based snacks to consumers and make them aware of our affordable and healthy offerings. As a means of achieving this, we have assigned our advertising mandate to one of the top agencies in the country, Wunderman Thompson, after a detailed shortlisting process. We see a strategic fit and a professional alignment in this association that will help us accomplish our marketing goals."

Commenting on winning Troo Good's advertising mandate, Vijay Jacob Parakkal, managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, said, “We are delighted to partner with the new exciting millet brand Troo Good. Our strategy weaves affordability and nutritional excellence into Troo Good's brand story. By amplifying the brand's unique selling proposition, we are poised to deliver a compelling narrative that not only captures attention but also reinforces Troo Good's market distinction.”