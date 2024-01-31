Motorola unveils new influencer marketing campaign with CGI advertising

Motorola has come up with "Flip into the Future," a campaign spotlighting the Motorola razr 40 Ultra. This campaign is India’s first digital marketing campaign by any smartphone brand that blends hyper-realistic CGI advertising and influencer marketing using Instagram's sequence feature. Unlike traditional campaigns, this approach combines coming-of-age advertising with the personal touch of digital influencers.

Conceptualized and executed by Barcode Entertainment, the "Flip into the Future" campaign introduces three CGI ad reels strategically placed in iconic Indian locations, where the Motorola razr40 Ultra elegantly unfolds, providing a glimpse into the possibilities of tomorrow.

Sharing his views, Shivam Ranjan, Marketing Head, Motorola APAC said, “At Motorola, innovation is an integral part of our brand, whether in terms of color, design, technology, or adapting modern marketing tools. Our popular flagship, the motorola razr40 Ultra, is the world’s first smartphone to be launched in the Pantone® color of the year 2024 - Peach Fuzz. This unique proposition required a differentiated and modern marketing approach to reach our target audience effectively. We are pleased to partner with Barcode for our 'Flip into the Future' campaign, which used modern CGI advertising and innovative influencer marketing to engage with our audience. We are delighted with the response that the audience has shown to the campaign and look forward to implementing more such unique marketing strategies to take the brand further.”

Ajay Kulkarni, Director Growth - Barcode Entertainment, echoes “The 'Flip into the Future' campaign is a manifestation of Barcode Entertainment's commitment to pushing creative boundaries. By integrating hyper realistic CGI and influencer marketing, we strive to redefine the landscape of advertising, offering an unparalleled experience that resonates with our audience. Co-creating this beautiful campaign with the fusion of influencers and technology, we worked closely with Motorola to translate their vision into reality. The collaboration between the client and our entire team has resulted in a campaign that truly captures the essence of innovation and creativity," said Sonia Sarashetti, Director Influencer Content at Barcode Entertainment.