            

      NSE to stop new Zee Entertainment futures and options contracts

      The existing unexpired contracts of expiry months April 2024, May 2024 and June 2024 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 17, 2024 10:09 AM
      In a circular, NSE requested members to note that the contracts for new expiry months in the following security will not be issued on expiry of existing contract months.(Image source: Moneycontrol)

      The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced it will stop issuing new futures and options contracts for Zee Entertainment once the currently available contracts expire. This means investors won't be able to enter new contracts for Zee after the existing ones reach their maturity date.

      In a circular on April 16, NSE said, This is in reference to SEBI Circular Ref. No: SEBI/HO/MRD2/PoD-2/CIR/P/2023/171 dated October 16, 2023 and chapter 3.5 of Exchange circular No. NSE/FAOP/57264 dated June 23, 2023 regarding eligibility criteria of stocks.Members are requested to note that the contracts for new expiry months in the following security will not be issued on expiry of existing contract months.”

      However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months April 2024, May 2024 and June 2024 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months.

      Accordingly, no contracts shall be available for trading in the above-mentioned security with effect from June 28,2024.


      First Published on Apr 17, 2024 10:09 AM

