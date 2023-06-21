Patanjali Foods wants to be one of top 2 FMCG companies in a few years

(By Santia Gora)

Patanjali Foods is aiming at being among the top two FMCG companies in the next few years, its CEO Sanjeev Asthana said, adding that the company is committed to its stakeholders to get 80 percent profits.

Baba Ramdev, the renowned yogi and founder of Patanjali Foods, also shared his vision for the future of the company. With a strong emphasis on expansion and diversification, Ramdev aims to take Patanjali Foods to new heights in the coming years.

"Not wishing ill for anyone", Ramdev said Patanjali had left all MNCs behind, except Unilever. He said the company has reached 200 crore people across 200 countries. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Ramdev said he was aiming for an EBITDA of over Rs 4,000 crore in the next five years, adding that Patanjali's group turnover has crossed Rs 45,000 crore. "We will dilute our 6 percent stake for SEBI's minimum shareholding limit by June-July," he said.

Ramdev also highlighted the company's plan of launching a new line of premium products, which will include premium biscuits, cookies, cereal, etc.

With the introduction of premium offerings, the company aims to tap into a more affluent consumer segment while maintaining its commitment to quality and wellness. Ramdev expects this strategic move to not only drive revenue but also elevate the brand's image in the market.

Patanjali's new Nutrela Sports brand will also have products such as whey protein, dry fruits, etc. Ramdev said the whey protein is entirely plant and milk-based and has proven its safety medically. "Clinical-controlled studies have verified that our whey protein is organic and safe," he said.

He said Patanjali has devised ways to safely and naturally increase testosterone through yoga and nutraceuticals, adding that the monopoly of MNCs in nutraceuticals has to be ended.

Ramdev said Patanjali has provided sage and affordable nutraceuticals to the masses and will now serve it to the aspiring upper middle class via Nutrela Sports.

Ramdev's vision is to take Patanjali to become a Rs 1 lakh crore brand in the next five years.

In addition to introducing premium products, Patanjali Foods is also set to expand its operations in the agriculture sector. Ramdev envisions expanding the company's palm plantation to 20 lakh acres of land in the near future.

He said most of the palm plantations in the country are on infertile land and arable land has not been reduced. He said chemical-based and synthetic nutrients harm the human body.

Ramdev also said the income of farmers will increase from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per acre to Rs 1 lakh/acre.