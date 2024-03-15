Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal appointed as brand ambassadors for Games24x7's My11Circle

Games24x7 has onboarded cricketers Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal as new brand ambassadors for My11Circle, a fantasy sports platform. The duo will join My11Circle’s family of sporting talent ahead of the upcoming cricket season and will be featured in the platform's major brand campaigns.

With an expanded family of cricketing sensations like Saurav Ganguly, Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, alongside recent additions Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal, My11Circle stands ready to captivate cricket fans nationwide.

Saroj Panigrahi, Chief Operating Officer of Games24x7 said, “We are excited to extend a warm welcome to Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the newest members of our My11Circle family. Their addition not only brings immense talent but also a shared passion for cricket that resonates deeply with fans across the nation. Beyond their remarkable on-field performances, it's their ability to forge connections with fans that truly sets them apart. This partnership reflects our steadfast commitment to fostering a community where fans can immerse themselves in the game they love, blending skill with sheer excitement. Together, we're creating an inclusive platform that celebrates the spirit of cricket and brings fans closer to the heart of the action.”

Rinku Singh said, "Joining hands with My11Circle and becoming part of their star-studded ambassador line-up is a fantastic opportunity. The platform resonates with the passion and energy of cricket fans, providing them with a unique and immersive gaming experience. I am looking forward to being part of My11Circle's journey in bringing fans closer to the sport they love."

Yashasvi Jaiswal said, “Fantasy sports have added a new dimension to the game, engaging passionate followers of the sport, and I am thrilled to be a part of My11Circle's journey. As a cricketer, I understand the importance of strategy and skill, and My11Circle offers unique experiences for players with different playing styles creating the perfect space for gamers to leverage their personal strengths. I look forward to collaborating with the brand to create memorable experiences for cricket enthusiasts across the country.”