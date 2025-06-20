Mast or Meh: Asian Paints, Flipkart, Snitch – who nailed the brief and who gave grief?

Every week, brands continue rolling out their spotlight moments to wow us - but let’s be real, not every attempt strikes gold. Some ads make us chuckle, spark a thought, or stick with us well beyond the ball drop, while others… should probably stay in drafts.

That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews step in! We sift through the latest campaigns, calling out the ones that truly shine and those that miss the mark. With our straight-up, zero-fluff approach, you’ll get the real scoop on which ads are worth your attention. Dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads we gave a thumbs up and which weren’t even worth a yawn!

Mast

Brand: Flipkart

Agency: FCB Kinnect x Boat House Media

Flipkart’s latest ad for its revamped loyalty programme, Flipkart Plus, is a breezy, feel-good watch that smartly mixes savings with sass. Featuring a sprightly elderly couple, the film ditches the usual loyalty-point jargon and opts for skateboards and smooth moves instead. Dadaji zips in on a board, Dadiji drops the discount details, and together they make “SuperCoins = Super Savings” sound like the coolest catchphrase in town. It’s quirky, quick, and does its job well.

Mast

Brand: Asian Paints

Agency: McCann Worldgroup

Asian Paints' latest spot for Apcolite All Protek is a clean sweep - literally. With Virat Kohli front and center, the ad serves up a charming, mess-filled romp that brings the product’s stain-fighting credentials to life without overdoing the sales pitch. Set in a stylishly done-up home, the film lets chaos reign in the form of a pint-sized troublemaker with a thirst for destruction - juice, milkshake, and the works. But Kohli stays cool, as the walls bounce back from every spill like it’s no big deal. Credit to McCann for keeping the storytelling breezy and relatable!

Mast

Brand: Snitch

Snitch's latest campaign is a stylish sprint through everyday chaos - and it’s oddly satisfying. The film is snappy, relatable, and loaded with personality, showing how one can survive last-minute scrambles (think impromptu client pitches) with the help of fast fashion that actually looks good. It’s a sharp campaign with a clear message: when time runs out, style doesn’t have to.

Mast

Brand: Parle

Agency: Liqvd Asia

Parle's new campaign, “Parle, Since 1929”, is a sugar-dusted trip down memory lane - and it works. With a gentle nod to its heritage, the film skips flashy gimmicks and instead shows us what Parle does best: being quietly present in everyday Indian life. From sweet mischiefs to collective victories, the ad captures familiar moments where Parle sweets simply belong. There’s no over-the-top product push - just a warm reminder that these treats have been with us all along. It's subtle, sincere, and effortlessly taps into collective nostalgia.

Meh

Brand: Ferrero Rocher

Ferrero’s “Say Hello with Raffaello” campaign tries to package coconut, almonds, and cream with a side of saccharine romance, but ends up serving a bland bite of nothing. The setup? A coffee date so picture-perfect it feels algorithm-generated. Medha Shankr gets her portrait sketched (of course), then swoons over a Raffaello and a forever proposal because apparently, all it takes is a coconut truffle to seal eternal love. The line “Even when you’re not listening, love is calling your name out” aims for poetic but lands somewhere between cheesy and confusing.

Mast

Brand: CashKaro

CashKaro’s latest #CoinsVSCashback ad, GoatSwami, delivers a hilarious punch straight to the cluttered face of India’s reward-point economy. Set in a parody of a primetime TV debate - complete with a shouting anchor and absurd interruptions (IYKYK), the ad features a smug goat claiming to offer the best cashback... only to fumble when asked for proof. The satire is sharp, the goat is oddly relatable, and the message lands clean: coins aren’t cashback, but CashKaro is.

Meh

Brand: ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations

Sunfeast Baked Creations’ latest digital film is a sugar rush of mango madness, but not the good kind. It tries to ride the last wave of mango season with a loud, over-the-top celebration of “aampaglus” (mango fanatics), but ends up feeling more like a marketing sugar crash than a sweet indulgence. And the jingle? Nope, not working.

Mast

Brand: G-SHOCK

