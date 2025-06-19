Mukund Acharya joins SPNI as Chief Technology Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announced the appointment of Mukund Acharya as its new chief technology officer (CTO), effective June 19, 2025.
In his new role, Acharya will spearhead the company's consolidated technology portfolio, encompassing the Enterprise Technology Group (ETG), LIV Technology, and Broadcast Operations and Network Engineering (B.O.N.E.).
He will be responsible for driving SPNI's digital transformation agenda, fostering innovation, and ensuring strategic alignment between business goals and technology initiatives across the network's linear and digital platforms.
With over 29 years of experience in leading technology teams and delivering large-scale transformations, Acharya brings deep expertise in platform engineering, scalability, and product innovation.
He joins SPNI from Disney+ Hotstar (Now JioStar), where he served as head of engineering. During his tenure, he led several projects, including the integration ofJioCinema and Hotstar apps, and the seamless delivery of marquee events like the ICC World Cups 2023, 2024, and 2025.
His prior experience includes senior technology leadership roles at Yahoo, InMobi, and other global organisations.
Acharya will report to Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO, SPNI, and will also work closely with the leadership of Sony LIV to support its next phase of platform evolution and growth.
Banerjee said, "Mukund's proven leadership in technology-led transformation makes him an invaluable addition to our team. As we expand our digital and broadcast capabilities, his role will be critical in aligning our technology roadmap with our vision for growth and innovation."