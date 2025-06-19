IPG Mediabrands' Global President Dimitri Maex to join Accenture Song

ADVERTISEMENT
Dimitri Maex, who currently leads IPG Mediabrands as global president, and global CEO of Initiative, is stepping down from his position later this year. He is joining Accenture Song in the role of global marketing practice lead, stated an Adweek report.
As part of this transition, IPG Mediabrands has named Stacy DeRiso, Initiative's US CEO, as its global president. At Accenture Song, Maex will be tasked with leading Accenture Song's brand, content, engagement, activation and media offerings, added the report.
Prior to joining Initiative, Maex headed Reprise as global CEO, building end-to-end performance marketing capabilities for global brands. Maex has also served as the U.S. president of OgilvyOne and president of Sentiance.
DeRiso began her career at Ogilvy as senior partner, and then moved to BBDO as senior vice president, and senior director. After a three year stint at McCann XBC, DeRiso was appointed by PHD as the global business head, and was elevated to chief client officer at PHD US.