Crompton spends Rs 305.75 crore on advertising in FY25 to enhance brand visibility

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals increased its advertising & sales promotions by 2.88% year-on-year in the fiscal year 2025, especially in performance and digital marketing. The electrical company's ad expenses surged to Rs 305.75 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 297.19 crore in the year-ago period. This accounted for 3.89% of revenue from operations. The company said it strategically advertised its products to enhance the brand's visibility and improve the reach of water heaters and air coolers.
India's electronic home appliances market is undergoing a significant shift amid the disturbing climate changes. Consequently, the expanding urban population, rising disposable income, and consumer preference for user-friendly and sustainable products are driving a surging demand for technologically advanced and durable products.
To capitalise on these rapid shifts, Crompton MD and CEO Promeet Ghosh said the company is capitalizing on research and development, premiumization, and marketing to broaden its reach.
"We are driving premiumization through targeted product launches and consumer-centric solutions supported by marketing campaigns that are focused on elevating consumer reach and experience," Ghosh said.
Highlighting the marketing efforts, Crompton in its FY25 annual report mentioned that the electronic brand leveraged traditional and new-age media to create brand recall and loyalty.
"Our future-ready marketing ecosystem integrates online and offline experiences. Recognizing the fluid nature of consumer interaction, we strive to blend digital discovery with offline retail experience," the company mentioned.
Crompton reported a 27.6% jump in its profit to Rs 564.08 crore in fiscal year 2025. The company's revenue from operations surged to Rs 7,863.55 crore compared to Rs 7,312.81 crore in FY24.