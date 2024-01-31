Russia assets and cricket caused clashes in Zee-Sony merger deal: Report

The following contentious issues caused a face-off between the two entities according to the internal emails reviewed by Reuters. The merger agreement had stipulated no dealings with entities based in countries under U.S. sanctions. But Zee's assets in Russia, four subsidiaries that dealt in content creation and distribution, were a sticky point. Zee replied saying the divestment process had not been completed due to changing regulations in Russia, which is at war with Ukraine. The other is Zee's 2022 decision to enter into a $1.4 billion deal with Disney to purchase certain TV cricket rights for India. Reuters reports that Sony said Zee had decided to furnish a bank guarantee and a deposit totaling $406 million for that deal. "And Zee's bid to take debt for the deal, which was "without prior written consent" of Sony, took the Indian firm's total debt to more than $451 million - above the merger agreement threshold." As per the emails, Sony said it had raised its concerns and reservations several times in relation to the Disney matter. However, Zee said the Sony's allegations came too late, calling them "reprehensible and unfortunate".