Ecommerce sector to see 7% wage growth for blue-collar workers: Deloitte report

As the competition among India's leading e-commerce and quick commerce companies intensifies, consequently, the wages of the blue-collar workforce have also gone up, a Deloitte report mentioned. According to BlueCollar workforce trends 2025, the e-commerce sector is poised for the highest wage growth at 7%, fuelled by the continued expansion of last-mile delivery networks, warehousing, and logistics infrastructure.

Notably, the blue-collar wages are growing at an annual rate of 5–6% at present, with many companies offering performance-based incentives to attract and retain skilled talent. In 2025, hiring intent for blue-collar roles rose 10%, across key sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, e-commerce, and logistics, Deloitte's report mentioned.

In contrast, sectors such as automotive, metals and mining, and chemicals witnessed steady salary increases of about 6%, driven by investments in automation and production capacity.

According to the report, only 2.3% of blue-collar roles pay over Rs 60,000 per month, often reserved for highly experienced or specialised workers. Meanwhile, average wages for female employees stood only 0.70 times that of their male counterparts. Notably, the wage disparity was most pronounced in physically intensive, non-ITI roles. Persistent gaps in wage standardisation, along with the critical need for workforce reskilling and upskilling, continue to challenge industry-wide compliance and tech-readiness efforts.